Food establishment Inspections

Label all food not stored in original containers as to its contents. The cheese scoop did not have a handle. Do not store sauces used on food prep line in a cardboard box. Store in a plastic or stainless steel container. The can opener and holster contained food residue and debris. Clean to sanitary conditions after each use. Trim the drain pipe of the three-compartment sink so it has an air gap between the rim of the drain and mouth of the pipe. Thank you and keep up the good work.

Potentially hazardous raw food of animal origin was stored above ready-to-eat foods. Install splash guards on your hand sink to protect nearby containers of food from contamination. The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F. on cold hold items. Prepared foods kept for longer than 24 hours must be marked with the original date of preparation. The operator received a shipment of food at 11 a.m. today and loaded it into the walk-in refrigerator. The food was found between 43 and 53 degrees F. at 4:30 p.m. One hundred sixty pounds of breaded chicken, 13 gallons raw shrimp, 40 dozen eggs, 200 pounds raw beef, 20 pounds raw chicken, 40 pounds breaded shrimp, 20 pounds fried rice, 90 pounds noodles, 80 wantons, 15 pounds cut vegetables, 10 pounds diced ham, six pounds tofu, five pounds wonton wrappers and 15 pounds cream cheese were voluntarily discarded. Do not store any food in the unit until it retains a temperature of 41 degrees F. or lower. Cut vegetables, breaded chicken, noodles, fried rice, garlic in oil and orange peels in oil that are kept at room temperature must be held under time as a public health control where there must be written documentation of when the food was taken out of the refrigerator and when it must be discarded. Cold hold items must be used within four hours. Date mark foods in the freezer with the day they were received and frozen so they can be rotated. Label all foods not stored in original containers as to the contents. Knives were stored in a crack between the prep table and the wall. A can was being used as a scoop in a food product. Do not store food in grocery store plastic bags. Store in food grade containers.