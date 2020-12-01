Food establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Oct. 14
Little Caesars: 96
Label all food not stored in original containers as to its contents. The cheese scoop did not have a handle. Do not store sauces used on food prep line in a cardboard box. Store in a plastic or stainless steel container. The can opener and holster contained food residue and debris. Clean to sanitary conditions after each use. Trim the drain pipe of the three-compartment sink so it has an air gap between the rim of the drain and mouth of the pipe. Thank you and keep up the good work.
Great Wall Express: 86
Potentially hazardous raw food of animal origin was stored above ready-to-eat foods. Install splash guards on your hand sink to protect nearby containers of food from contamination. The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F. on cold hold items. Prepared foods kept for longer than 24 hours must be marked with the original date of preparation. The operator received a shipment of food at 11 a.m. today and loaded it into the walk-in refrigerator. The food was found between 43 and 53 degrees F. at 4:30 p.m. One hundred sixty pounds of breaded chicken, 13 gallons raw shrimp, 40 dozen eggs, 200 pounds raw beef, 20 pounds raw chicken, 40 pounds breaded shrimp, 20 pounds fried rice, 90 pounds noodles, 80 wantons, 15 pounds cut vegetables, 10 pounds diced ham, six pounds tofu, five pounds wonton wrappers and 15 pounds cream cheese were voluntarily discarded. Do not store any food in the unit until it retains a temperature of 41 degrees F. or lower. Cut vegetables, breaded chicken, noodles, fried rice, garlic in oil and orange peels in oil that are kept at room temperature must be held under time as a public health control where there must be written documentation of when the food was taken out of the refrigerator and when it must be discarded. Cold hold items must be used within four hours. Date mark foods in the freezer with the day they were received and frozen so they can be rotated. Label all foods not stored in original containers as to the contents. Knives were stored in a crack between the prep table and the wall. A can was being used as a scoop in a food product. Do not store food in grocery store plastic bags. Store in food grade containers.
Subway (Thomas Gallagher Way): 92
Keep main prep table glass hood closed when not actively using it to keep flies off food. At least one shift manager that has an active Serv Safe or other ANSI accredited certification must be present at all times. The assistant manager did not have her accredited certification. Label all food, specifically dressings, oils and seasonings as to their contents. The quaternary solution in the wiping buckets exceeded 400 ppm. Service the dispenser so it dispenses at 200 ppm. Place at least two sanitizer buckets on the main food prep line. Use a separate sanitizer bucket or spray bottle with single use paper towels for the dining area. The cutting boards that come in contact with potentially hazardous foods must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every two hours.
Oct. 15
Jack in the Box: 88
The hand wash sink in the prep area did not have paper towels. The thermometers did not appear to be accurate. Several food containers were observed uncovered in the refrigerator by the drive-through window. There was apparent mold on the ice machine drip plate. Clean to sanitary conditions. Numerous pieces of equipment were covered in grease and food product. Increase the cleaning frequency. Clean debris from events in the cooler and freezer. Provide hand wash sings at all hand washing sinks.
Oct. 16
Telescope Hotel and Bar (bar): 97
Fluids were seen on the bottom of the reach in beer cooler. Increase the frequency of its cleaning. The drain pipes for the three-compartment sink need an air gap. Provide hand wash sings at all hand sinks.
Telescope Lanes/Blind Onion: 90
The hand wash sink in the pizza prep area had food product clogging the drain. The hand wash sink is for hand washing only. Clean the can opener and holster to sanitary conditions. The drain pipes under the soda fountain need an air gap. Mops must be hung to air dry. There was excessive flour on the floor in the dough making area. Clean every few hours rather than once a day. The fume hood was last serviced in January 2019. Contact your service provider as soon as possible.
Coldstone Creamery: 97
With the exception of canned beverage product, all food must be store at least six inches from the floor. Two boxes were on the ground in the walk-in cooler and several boxes of food were found on the ground under the stairs. The sanitizer bucket had only 100 ppm.
Oct. 19
Great Wall Express (reinspection): 95
The operator said the walk-in refrigerator was repaired Oct. 15. Food in the unit held between 34 and 38 degrees F. Label squeeze bottles as to their contents. Date mark frozen food with the date you received it. And the date it was repaired. Label all spray bottles as to their contents. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored six inches from the floor surface. Chicken was stored on the floor. Scoop for ham and vegetables in the walk-in cooler must have handles. Provide hand wash signs at all hand wash sinks.
Oct. 20
Los Compadres Meat Market: 100
Taqueria Ayala: 74
The water was turned off in the hand sink and there was no soap. Raw chicken was found over ready-to-eat foods. Organize meat as follows top to bottom: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. Cold hold items were above a safe temperature. Sliced tomatoes were found at 50 degrees F. Pork was found at 57 degrees F. The date marking system in this establishment is not being properly used or interpreted. Prepared foods kept for longer than 24 hours need to be marked with the original date of preparation. There was no test kit available to test sanitizing residuals or the final rinse temperature in the dish washing machine. Send proof of purchase to the inspector. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored six inches from the floor. Tortilla boxes were found on the floor. Very few items were covered in the refrigeration units. Wiping cloths used for cleaning customer tables or food contact surfaces must be sanitized in between uses. The sanitizing bucket was not set up. Do not reuse single service containers. Clean the microwave. Repair the leaky hand sink.
Joe’s Market: 98
Clean up the clutter in the back area. The paper towel dispenser was not working. The establishment was not in compliance with mask requirements but the with mask requirements but the situation was corrected on site.
