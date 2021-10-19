Food establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Sept. 21
Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Restaurant: 87
The hand sink was not properly supplied with soap or disposable towels. Chicken was found at 46 degrees F and beef was found at 48 degrees F. Dispensing utensils in food products or dipper wells must have the handle up and out of the water or food. Do not nest cleaned equipment or utensils without first drying them. Mops must be hung to air dry.
Taco Time: 96
Do not store food items under exposed sewer or water lines. Food in refrigeration must be covered. Do not store bins of food on trash cans. Replace fryer baskets that were bent or had excessive wear. Clean and sanitize underneath the door handles used to store supplies in the food preparation area. Clean underneath door handles used to store supplies and the food preparation area which was sticky.
McDonald’s (2540 Mountain City Highway): 99
Clean and sanitize the ice machine.
Wendy’s (198 Idaho St.): 91
Sliced tomatoes were found at 45 degrees F. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from the floor. Boxes of frozen buns were stored on the floor. A cooked bacon tray was not covered in the preparation area. The hand towel dispenser had no towels.
Subway (1664 Thomas Gallagher Way): 96
With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from the floor. Boxes of chips were stored on the floor. The hand washing sink in the back had a temporary fix of black tape around unknown material to support the bottom water pipe. Mops must be hung to air dry.
Sept. 23
The Gallery Bar: 99
Clean and sanitize the beverage gun and holster. The interior of the beverage gun had a green liquid residue buildup.
Starbucks Kiosk in Albertsons: 97
Cold brew container of mini-kegs were placed on the counter without being covered. Mops must be hung to air dry.
Toki Ona: 96
Only one of three co-owners had up to date Serv Safe certification. The inspector recommended that the other two renew their expired certificates. Food in refrigeration or storage must be kept covered. Gravy and sauce containers in the prep area were not covered. The Butcher Boy meat saw had meat buildup on the interior adjustment knob. The water dispenser up front had hard water residue. Clean and sanitize. Clean and sanitize the soda machine dispenser of sticky residue.
Toki Ona Bar: 99
Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. The ice machine had excessive hard water residue on the top left interior.
Sept. 24
UEC Crystal 5: 87
Two of the toilets in the west end women’s restroom were out of order. Have complete readily accessible toilets in working condition as soon as possible. The microwave had excessive rust. A replacement was on the way. The soda dispensers in the east end had sticky residue.