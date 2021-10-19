Food establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

Sept. 21

Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Restaurant: 87

The hand sink was not properly supplied with soap or disposable towels. Chicken was found at 46 degrees F and beef was found at 48 degrees F. Dispensing utensils in food products or dipper wells must have the handle up and out of the water or food. Do not nest cleaned equipment or utensils without first drying them. Mops must be hung to air dry.

Taco Time: 96

Do not store food items under exposed sewer or water lines. Food in refrigeration must be covered. Do not store bins of food on trash cans. Replace fryer baskets that were bent or had excessive wear. Clean and sanitize underneath the door handles used to store supplies in the food preparation area. Clean underneath door handles used to store supplies and the food preparation area which was sticky.