Food Establishment Inspections

Clean the hand sink to sanitary conditions daily. The hand sink in the kitchen was draining very slowly. Label all hand sinks as hand sinks. Shellfish identification tags have not been retained for the last 90 days. You must retain the shellfish identification tags for mussels for 90 days. Food was in a questionable condition and discarded voluntarily. The establishment was not properly using parasite destruction procedures or certified sushi grade fish products. Maintain parasite destruction records for all raw fish products you serve. Scallions and a bunch of greens were found in a worktop refrigerator and walk-in cooler wilting and brown. Raw scallops, salmon, shrimp and other fish were found placed over ready to eat foods. The date marking system in the establishment is not being properly used. Cooked rice must be used within four hours of preparation if it is not being held at 41 degrees F or above. Mark the rice container with a sticker to document when it must be discarded. About half the frozen food was date marked. Mark all foods you receive frozen with the date of reception. Foods that are received thawed and are frozen in house must be date marked the day they were frozen. Foods that are thawed must be date marked with the day they began thawing and used within seven days. The wiping cloth chlorine sanitizer concentration was 200 ppm. Measure the sanitizer properly so that it remains between 50–100 ppm. Do not wrap shelves in aluminum foil. It is not durable or easily cleanable and pieces of aluminum foil may contaminate food product. Seal or refinish the shelves so they are easily cleanable. Clean or replace the toaster oven. It was covered in burnt debris and grease. Clean and sanitize the can opener after each use. The can opener and holster contained food debris and were dirty. Floors, especially underneath and behind equipment contained a thick layer of black grease grime and/or food debris. Equipment handles, lids, sides of coolers, equipment crevices and bulk containers contained caked on dirt, debris and grease. The kitchen as a whole is not being kept in sanitary conditions or properly maintained. Blue Moon has had multiple inspections showing neglect of equipment cleaning and sanitation. Repair the leaky pipe between the dishwasher and hand sink. The door leading from the sushi preparation area is dirty and split in the middle. Replace the door and keep it in a sanitary condition. The tops and bottoms of shelves throughout the kitchen contained dirt, grease and/or debris. Clean the ceiling vents, pipes and light fixtures of dirt and debris. The hood chimney and behind the hood was coated with a thick layer of black grease and debris. The hood was last serviced in June 2019. Hoods must be serviced every six months. Have State Fire or another certified technician service your hood immediately to prevent a grease fire and to ensure the hood is ventilating the kitchen properly. Blue Moon will be re-inspected within a week to ensure compliance.