Food establishment Inspections

The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F on cut vegetables, juices, almond milk, and coconut milk. Refrigeration has been found out of temperature during two previous inspections starting in 2019. The operator has attempted service on the unit. The inspector recommends replacing the unit. It must be repaired by Feb. 17 or replaced by March 10. Repeat critical violations may result in the establishment being classified as a chronic violator wherein their permit may be revoked or suspended. Thermometers were not accurate and need calibration. Label all food out of its original containers as to its contents. Specifically, label protein and chai powders, honey and various syrups. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Repair the refrigerator door so there are no rough edges or crevices. This is a repeat violation. The ice machine had pink, yellow and black build up and sliminess on the internal components of the unit. Clean to sanitary conditions regularly, giving attention to internal crevices and harder to clean surfaces. Post and maintain alcohol consumption signage where conspicuous to the public as required by NRS 446.842. Provide hand wash sings at all hand-washing stations. The inspector recommends purchasing a durable plastic hand wash sign above the sink so that the hand wash sticker that has been provided by Department of Health and Human Services on multiple occasions does not wear away. Hand wash sinks are for hand washing only. Employees must not do any dumping in the sinks.