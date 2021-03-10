Food establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Feb. 4
Underground Night Club: 95
Food in refrigeration or storage must be kept covered. Please cover the ice bin. There was a slimy black substance on the ice machine drip plate. Clean the drip plate with a sanitizer cloth daily between deep cleanings. Be sure not to have the sanitizer rags come in contact with the ice. The toilet in the men’s room was dirty. Remove the absorbent rug from the women’s restroom. Choose one sanitizer to use in the bar and snack bar so as not to confuse employees as to which test strips are for each sanitizer. Use sanitizer buckets to handle different tasks: One for food contact surfaces in the bar, one for non-food contact surfaces in the bar and one for all other services in the front of the house. Adjust the beer refrigerator to maintain a temperature below 41 degrees F.
Underground Night Club (snack bar): 99
Replace the crockpot with a commercial grade hot-holding device. Chips must be stored in food grade tubes, cans or bags.
Feb. 9
Sierra Java: 93
There was no sanitizing rinse in the three-compartment sink. Utensils are not being properly sanitized. Dishes were being washed with soap and water, rinsed then air-dried. You must wash, rinse, sanitize and air dry dishes and utensils. Do not place the dish drying rack over the third compartment of the three-compartment sink so it is accessible to staff. The inspector recommends mounting a drying rack where the paper towel dispenser is. Make sure employees wash hands after washing dishes. A food handler’s hair was not properly restrained above the collar. Containers of sanitizer for in-use wiping cloths must be stored off the floor. The wiping cloth buckets did not contain any chlorine sanitizer residue. Two-thirds of the staff were not educated in how to set up the sanitizer buckets or use test strips. Maintain fresh sanitizer buckets every four hours. ServSafe certification must be obtained by March 9. At least one shift manager who is ServSafe certified must be on site at all times. Check with the manufacturer on cleaning instructions of the coffee grinder. Check with the manufacturer on how long you can keep smoothie mix after opening. Please discard the product within seven days of opening if the manufacturer does not advise otherwise.
Feb. 10
Good Blends: 90
The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F on cut vegetables, juices, almond milk, and coconut milk. Refrigeration has been found out of temperature during two previous inspections starting in 2019. The operator has attempted service on the unit. The inspector recommends replacing the unit. It must be repaired by Feb. 17 or replaced by March 10. Repeat critical violations may result in the establishment being classified as a chronic violator wherein their permit may be revoked or suspended. Thermometers were not accurate and need calibration. Label all food out of its original containers as to its contents. Specifically, label protein and chai powders, honey and various syrups. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Repair the refrigerator door so there are no rough edges or crevices. This is a repeat violation. The ice machine had pink, yellow and black build up and sliminess on the internal components of the unit. Clean to sanitary conditions regularly, giving attention to internal crevices and harder to clean surfaces. Post and maintain alcohol consumption signage where conspicuous to the public as required by NRS 446.842. Provide hand wash sings at all hand-washing stations. The inspector recommends purchasing a durable plastic hand wash sign above the sink so that the hand wash sticker that has been provided by Department of Health and Human Services on multiple occasions does not wear away. Hand wash sinks are for hand washing only. Employees must not do any dumping in the sinks.