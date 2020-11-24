Food establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Oct. 1
The Gallery Bar: 98
Label all juices and syrups not in original containers as to their contents. The drip plate of the ice machine had a pink, slimy substance on the surface. Deep clean to sanitary conditions regularly.
Oct. 7
La Fiesta Restaurant: 88
Monitor the work top refrigerator next to the stove to ensure it maintains temperatures at or below 41 degrees F. The operator must cool cooked foods to 70 degrees F in less than two hours and from 70 degrees F to 41 degrees F in four hours. You are required to keep cooling logs of cooked foods from this date forward until you request and receive written approval from the health inspector. Chemical spray bottles were not labeled as to their contents. Use time as a public health control for your salsa and cabbage mixture. Foods removed from refrigeration must have written documentation of when they must be discarded. A knife was stored in the crack of a work top refrigerator. Clean and sanitize food contact surfaces. Do not store food in grocery store plastic bags. Buildup was present in the soda nozzles. Clean them to sanitary conditions. Deep clean the ice machine regularly and keep a log of when it was last cleaned to prevent mold and bacteria from growing inside the machine.
La Fiesta (Bar): 91
There was no chlorine sanitizer in the dish washing machine. Place a thermometer in the bar cooler. The dishwasher drainpipe must have an air gap between the rim of the floor and the mouth of the pipe. Post and maintain alcohol consumption signage where it is conspicuous. Provide hand washing signs at all hand sinks.
Oct. 8
Wendy’s (Idaho Street): 80
Hoods were last serviced December 2019. Hoods are required to be serviced every six months. The men’s room is inoperable. Place a unisex sign on the women’s restroom until the men’s room is repaired. Employees were wearing masks below the nose or below the nose and mouth. There were many flies in the establishment. Install zappers, fly traps or air curtains at the entrance and exit to reduce fly presence. The hand sink near the cash register did not have operable soap or paper towels. Install a recirculating pump so that hot water is ready on demand. An employee was observed using bare hands to place raw meat patties on the grill then using spatulas and general equipment immediately after touching the raw meat. Use tongs or immediately wash hands after handling raw meat to avoid spreading the raw meat residue to other surfaces. Food in the work top refrigerator was found at 50 degrees F. Twenty salads and 55 1.1 ounce dressings were voluntarily discarded. Food found in the reach-in refrigerator by the drive through window was found between 43 and 46 degrees F. Fourteen .81 ounce containers of sour cream, 13 seven ounce milks, seven 11.5 ounce orange juice containers, 22 .25 ounce butter servings and seven 2.75 ounce salsas were voluntarily discarded. No refrigeration units had thermometers in them. Do not use these refrigerators until you can verify that they are working properly. There was no quaternary ammonia sanitizer in the wiping buckets. A food handler was observed picking up trash on the floor with gloved hands then touching food with the same gloves. Clean the walk-in refrigerator vents and ceiling to remove dust and debris. Repair the handle of the reach-in refrigerator. Do not repair handles with duct tape. All drain pipes must have an air gap between the mouth of the pipe and rim of the floor drain.
Dreez: 88
The sandwich prep table was found 60 degrees F. All potentially hazardous foods were discarded or moved to the walk-in refrigerator. The owner stated that the sandwich prep table will be thrown away and a new one will be purchased. Thermometers are not accurate and need calibration. Bulk bins of gluten free flour, rice, sugar and flour were found unlabeled. All food products removed from original containers must be labeled as to their contents. Numerous containers of food were found uncovered in cooling units. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Remove unnecessary clutter and unused equipment, specifically, the two pizza ovens and three-compartment sink in the outside patio.
Dreez (catering): 100
Make sure you wash all your equipment once you bring it out of storage for a catering job.
Dreez (bar): 99
Cherries were found stored in a Styrofoam cup with a lid. Store all food products in commercial grade storage containers.
