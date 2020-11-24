Food establishment Inspections

Hoods were last serviced December 2019. Hoods are required to be serviced every six months. The men’s room is inoperable. Place a unisex sign on the women’s restroom until the men’s room is repaired. Employees were wearing masks below the nose or below the nose and mouth. There were many flies in the establishment. Install zappers, fly traps or air curtains at the entrance and exit to reduce fly presence. The hand sink near the cash register did not have operable soap or paper towels. Install a recirculating pump so that hot water is ready on demand. An employee was observed using bare hands to place raw meat patties on the grill then using spatulas and general equipment immediately after touching the raw meat. Use tongs or immediately wash hands after handling raw meat to avoid spreading the raw meat residue to other surfaces. Food in the work top refrigerator was found at 50 degrees F. Twenty salads and 55 1.1 ounce dressings were voluntarily discarded. Food found in the reach-in refrigerator by the drive through window was found between 43 and 46 degrees F. Fourteen .81 ounce containers of sour cream, 13 seven ounce milks, seven 11.5 ounce orange juice containers, 22 .25 ounce butter servings and seven 2.75 ounce salsas were voluntarily discarded. No refrigeration units had thermometers in them. Do not use these refrigerators until you can verify that they are working properly. There was no quaternary ammonia sanitizer in the wiping buckets. A food handler was observed picking up trash on the floor with gloved hands then touching food with the same gloves. Clean the walk-in refrigerator vents and ceiling to remove dust and debris. Repair the handle of the reach-in refrigerator. Do not repair handles with duct tape. All drain pipes must have an air gap between the mouth of the pipe and rim of the floor drain.