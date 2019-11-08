Food Service establishment Inspections - Sept. 2019

Sept. 24

Raw chicken was found over ground meat in a walk-in refrigerator. Scoop handles were found resting in the food product. Do not nest or store clean equipment without first drying it. Monitor the temperatures of the salad bar and cook line refrigerator to ensure that they stay at 41 degrees F. You must cook your prime rib to an internal temperature of at least 130 degrees F and hold it there for at least 112 minutes. To prevent the formation of toxic proteins, cut reduced oxygen packaged foods that are thawing so that it changes the environment that the food is in from anaerobic to aerobic. Clean and sanitize the meat slicer. Food debris was found in the crevices of the slicer. Replace broken fryer baskets. Thaw ice condensation in the refrigerator Repair the unit so that it does not leak water on food. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.