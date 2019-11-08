Food Service establishment Inspections - Sept. 2019

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Winner’s Corner: 91
Repair doors to make them insect and rodent proof. Bagged ice must be labeled with the manufacturer’s name and physical address. Clean the inside of the microwave and cappuccino machine. There was visible damage caused by water leakage. Repair the roof in the women’s restroom. Get a hand washing sign for the men’s restroom.
Sept. 16
Round Table Pizza: 99
No sanitizer buckets were set up at the beginning of the inspection. Set up sanitizer buckets before any food preparation or service begins.
Rolberto’s Mexican Food: 100
Sept. 17
Commercial Casino (support kitchen): 100
Commercial Casino (snack bar): 100
Commercial Casino (martini Bar): 100
Commercial Casino (main bar): 90
The hand sink was not accessible for use by food handlers. Keep the hand sink clear of dishwashing items. The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. Us the three-compartment sink until the dishwasher is repaired.
Modz Arcade (restaurant): 100
Modz Arcade (bar): 100
Sept. 18
Atwal Gas and Food: 92
Butter and sour cream were found past their expiration dates. Both were voluntarily discarded. Clean the cappuccino machine interior. A sink near the hot drinks was leaking. Provide hand wash signs at all hand wash locations.
Atwal Gas and Food (deli): 82
The hand sink was not properly supplied with soap. Burritos and corn dogs were found at various temperatures below 135 degrees F. The hot holding unit was turned up. Due to the amount of cooling in the establishment you need to start keeping cooling logs. Sanitizer was found solidified in the dispensing tube. The sanitizer bucket showed no sanitizer present when tested. Replace fryer baskets with bent or broken wire pieces. Replace the shielding on the lights over the food preparation area. Provide hand wash signs at all hand-washing sinks.
Elko Conference Center: 99
Please close holes at the bottom of the loading door leading to the outside of the building to ensure no pests or rodents enter the facility.
Elko Convention and Visitors Authority: 96
Thermometers were no provided in the refrigeration units. Monitor the temperature of your freezer unit to ensure it stays at or below 0 degrees F. Weather-strip the kitchen hallway door. Have a HVAC technician check the hood to ensure that adequate CFMs exist to properly remove smoke, steam, vapors and odors from the rooms and equipment.
Elko Convention and Visitors Authority (bar): 99
Provide hand wash signs at all hand-washing sinks. Label your dump sinks.
Spoon Me: 87
One quarter of a sliced watermelon was found with apparent mold on it and voluntarily discarded. Thermometers were not provided in the refrigeration units. With the exception of canned beverages, all food must be stored at least 6 inches form the floor surfaces. Boxed popping pearls were found on the floor of the walk-in refrigerator. Single use gloves are not properly designated for food service. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. Put hand-washing signs in in the bathroom.
Bourbon Street Sports Bar (bar): 100
Bourbon Street Sports Bar (restaurant): 94
The hand sink was not accessible for use by food handlers. Used mop water was not discarded properly after use. Mops must be hung to air dry.
Sept. 24
Hilton Inn Garden (restaurant): 92
Raw chicken was found over ground meat in a walk-in refrigerator. Scoop handles were found resting in the food product. Do not nest or store clean equipment without first drying it. Monitor the temperatures of the salad bar and cook line refrigerator to ensure that they stay at 41 degrees F. You must cook your prime rib to an internal temperature of at least 130 degrees F and hold it there for at least 112 minutes. To prevent the formation of toxic proteins, cut reduced oxygen packaged foods that are thawing so that it changes the environment that the food is in from anaerobic to aerobic. Clean and sanitize the meat slicer. Food debris was found in the crevices of the slicer. Replace broken fryer baskets. Thaw ice condensation in the refrigerator Repair the unit so that it does not leak water on food. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.
Hilton garden Inn (catering): 100
Hilton Garden Inn (bar): 98
Thermometers were not provided in the refrigeration units.
Hilton Garden Inn (packaged foods): 100
Sept. 27
Ruby View Pit Q: 100
Port of Subs: 100
Golden Gate Petroleum (snack bar): 99
Maintain wiping buckets for continual use.
Golden Gate Petroleum (restaurant): 95
Wiping cloths intended for use on customer tables and food contact surfaces must be sanitized in between uses. Do not reuse single service or single use articles. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. Do not nest cleaned equipment and/or utensils without first drying them.
Golden Gate Petroleum (packaged foods): 100
Gold Bar (snack bar): 100
Gold Bar (bar): 92
No test strips were available to test the sanitizing residuals or final temperatures in the dishwashing machine. The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. Make sure to change the sanitizer bucket every four hours. Clean and sanitize the beverage gun and holster. Repair the leaky soda gun as soon as possible. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.
Maverick (Idaho Street, deli): 98
Maintain wiping cloth buckets for continual use. Single service articles must be stored at least 6 inches from the floor surface.
Maverick (Idaho Street, packaged foods): 99
Clean the slushy machine drain.
Quiznos: 96
Clean the soda machine more frequently to prevent the buildup of slime. Clean the top of the microwave. Clean milk from the refrigerator’s interior. Repair the doorknob in the men’s bathroom. Place hand washing signs in the restrooms. Mops must be hung to air dry.