Food Service Establishment Inspections

Label three-compartment sink basins as to which is for washing, rinsing and sanitizing. One food handler was observed not wearing a mask and one handler wore a mask that did not cover the nose. Educate employees on the location of food test strips and how to use them. Preparing, bottling and selling hot sauce may not be allowed without proper permitting. Food, specifically, pasties, must be marked with the original date of preparation, the date it was frozen and the date it begins thawing. Water spray bottles, sanitizer spray bottles and all food that is stored out of its original container must be labeled as to its contents. Provide ingredient labels and allergens of packaged pies and baked goods on each product, on a placard next to the case or on the case. Pasties and pies kept in the freezers and refrigerator must be covered. Open bags of food must be stored in sealed containers. Wash, rinse and sanitize the dough roller in place daily. Repair or replace the peeling and chipped countertops. Do not store knives in blocks or cracks.