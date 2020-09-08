Food Service Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
July 14
Burger King
(2500 Idaho St.): 93The establishment has signage posted about wearing masks and social distancing. Employees were wearing masks but customers were seen standing in line with no masks. The person in charge said corporate policy is to post signs but not enforce masks. The person in charge said they would start to enforce the rule. Replace broken fryer baskets. Deep clean microwaves, patty broiler and milkshake machine. Patties were found on the bottom of the reach-in cooler and voluntarily discarded. The inspector observed an improper plumbing repair. A drink cup was found attached to a drain pipe under the three-compartment sink. The person in charge said it helped guide the water to the drain. The soda fountain by the drive-through window needs an air gap. Several floor drains were found dirty and blocked. Used mop water is not being discarded properly after use. The floors were dirty and the inspector saw numerous food products on the floor. The inspector recommended closing down part or all of the establishment for a deep cleaning. The fume hood was last serviced in January 2020. The hood should be serviced every four months.
July 15
Home 2 Suites: 95The establishment has signage posted about social distancing and mask wearing. Customers walking through the lobby were not wearing masks. All of the single service articles in dry storage must be stored off the ground. The top microwave had what appeared to be an exploded egg inside. Clean to sanitary conditions. Drain pipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. Repair pluming to prevent leakage. Several drink containers were found on the prep table. Designate a space to store employee belongings.
Sierra Java: 89Two doors on the east side by the dry storage do not have any weather stripping present. Repair doors to be pest proof. The stand-alone milk cooler needs a thermometer. Thermometers in the coolers under the bar area do not appear to be calibrated with the exception of canned, beverage products, all food must be stored six inches from the floor. Clean and sanitize the ice machine. Two health permits were observed on the wall. One expired June 2018. The other permit expired May 31, 2020. Please hang the most current version of the most current permit.
July 15
Domino’s Pizza: 91A chemical sprayer bottle had a homemade warning label. Please include the chemical’s name on this label as well. The front door has a gap between the two door panels. Add weather stripping to prevent pest entry. Dispensing utensils in food products or dipper wells must have handles up and out of water or food. Remove the old, unused pizza prep table from the premises. Move the pizza prep table and deep clean underneath. The inspector recommends incorporating a deep cleaning routine. The fume hood was last serviced in Sept. 2019. Contact your service provider and have them service the hood as soon as possible.
July 16
Best Western Elko Inn: 100Denny’s Restaurant: 97Check to see whether or not cream cheese icing requires refrigeration. If it does and you want to serve it at room temperature, you can pull out the cream cheese from the refrigerator and dispose of it in four hours. Monitor the temperatures of the cold hold table and salad bar refrigerators to ensure the units stay at or below 41 degrees F. Test the dishwasher sanitizer concentration daily. The operator has established a daily health survey and employee temperature checks as well as enforcing face mask use to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Keep up the good work. Clean and sanitize doors, door handles, broom handles and other high touch areas frequently. Clean the debris from underneath the cook line equipment and the equipment wheels. Trim the three-compartment sink drain pipe to ensure there is a gap between the mouth of the pipe and the rim of the floor drain to prevent backflow. About four of approximately 10 hood vents were removed. The inspector recommends leaving the hoods in place until new ones arrive.
Winner’s Corner: 99Repair the swinging door by the bathrooms. Put “employees must wash hands” or equivalent in both bathrooms.
Arctic Circle: 92Overall, conditions were fairly dirty. The inspector did not see any thermometers in the smaller cooling units. Food in the refrigerator must be kept covered. Patties in the large cooler and five bins in the small reach-in were not covered. Numerous food products and single service items were found directly on the ground. Clean the inside of all the microwave units, the can opener and holster. The inspector found food debris on the floor of both walk-in units. Clean the wall by the drive-through soda fountain. The larger cooler and fryers were covered with grease. The drain pipes under the drive-through soda fountain need a one-inch air gap. Most of the floor drains were dirty or blocked. Clean to sanitary conditions. Provide a designated a designated area for employee personal belongings. Numerous beverages were found throughout the area. All beverages should have a lid and straw or another way to drink without opening the container.
Best Western Inn: 88One gallon of milk was found with an expiration of July 8. The inspector found cream cheese at 61 degrees F and gravy that was at 55 degrees F. The person in charge said that the cooler was being serviced that day. The sanitizer bucket had no sanitizer in it. Dispensing utensils in food or water must have the handles up and out of the water or food. Provide a scoop for the bulk container.
July 20
Bimbo Bakeries: 99I recommend installing additional security devices such as cameras or alarm systems to prevent break-ins and product tampering. Clean up dirt, debris, spider webs and insects on the floors behind the pallets.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.