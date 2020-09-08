Food Service Establishment Inspections

July 14

(2500 Idaho St.): 93The establishment has signage posted about wearing masks and social distancing. Employees were wearing masks but customers were seen standing in line with no masks. The person in charge said corporate policy is to post signs but not enforce masks. The person in charge said they would start to enforce the rule. Replace broken fryer baskets. Deep clean microwaves, patty broiler and milkshake machine. Patties were found on the bottom of the reach-in cooler and voluntarily discarded. The inspector observed an improper plumbing repair. A drink cup was found attached to a drain pipe under the three-compartment sink. The person in charge said it helped guide the water to the drain. The soda fountain by the drive-through window needs an air gap. Several floor drains were found dirty and blocked. Used mop water is not being discarded properly after use. The floors were dirty and the inspector saw numerous food products on the floor. The inspector recommended closing down part or all of the establishment for a deep cleaning. The fume hood was last serviced in January 2020. The hood should be serviced every four months.