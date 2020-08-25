Food Service Establishment Inspections

Hoods were last serviced in November 2019. Please add a consumer advisory to your online menu that people are opening on their mobile phones. Designate a labeled area for personal food products that is below food used in the restaurant. Pierce packages of thawing seafood products so that toxins do not build up under anaerobic conditions. The hand sink to the right of the walk-in cooler in the main kitchen was not stocked with paper towels. Educate employees on which sinks to use for food preparation or handwashing. To prevent contamination of hand sinks and food in front of the sushi prep area install splash guards. Employees were wiping food debris from cutting boards into the hand sinks and water from the hand sinks was splashing onto the counters and near food. The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F on cold hold items. The date marking system is not being used properly. The large fry side deli top refrigerator was reading 56 degrees F. Inside were three pounds of salmon skin, three pounds of breaded shrimp, three pounds of seaweed salad, one half can of whipped cream. Two and one quarter pounds chicken, three gallons of various sauces, one pound mixed greens, one half pound cut yams, four pounds shredded cabbage, one pound zucchini, two pounds of guacamole, one pound cooked jalapenos and one pound salmon croquettes. The small fry side deli top refrigerator was reading 50 degrees F. Inside were four pounds batter, 10 pounds mussels, three pounds pot stickers and two pounds of various vegetables. The service refrigerator was reading 50 degrees F. Inside were one pound spicy mayonnaise, five pounds wasabi and eight pounds cut citrus. All food was voluntarily thrown away. The operator is going to have the refrigerators worked on as soon as possible. Please monitor the units to make sure they keep food at a temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Foods that are thawed over multiple days, such as salmon and other seafood, must be date marked with the day it began thawing and used within seven days. Tempura shrimp that was being held under a heat lamp that does not reach an internal temperature of 135 degrees F or higher for hot hold foods. Consistently keep up with your time as a public health control written procedure for the shrimp. The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. Broken thermometers were found in the sushi case. The quaternary ammonia sanitizer solution in three wiping buckets was about 100 ppm. Refresh every four hours. Replace worn equipment. Two sushi sliding glass doors were broken. Repair the broken shelves in the freezer. Replace the broken fryer basket. Have a technician check the hoods to ensure that adequate CFMs exist to properly remove smoke, steam, vapors and odors. The hood in the secondary kitchen area had a layer of black dirt and debris on the vents. Clean to sanitary conditions.