Food Service Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
July 21
Atwal Gas and Food (packaged foods): 100
Atwal Gas and Food (deli): 93
The hand sink was broken and should be repaired this week. The establishment has signage posted and sanitizer bottles are in place. However, the establishment is not enforcing face mask use. Various food products were found in the hot holding unit at less than 135 degrees F. Old fryer baskets were discarded and replaced with new ones. The shields above the food prep area were cracked. The person in charge said that more had been ordered.
July 23
Maverik (1111 Idaho St.): 93
Five gallons, two quarts and four pints of milk were found with best used dates of July 19, 22 and 23. The men’s bathroom did not have any soap.
Maverik (deli): 97
Several plastic containers were nested but appeared to be wet. Ensure all dishes are completely dry before putting them away. Clean the hand washing sink to sanitary conditions and remove the visible drink stains. The floor drain under the sink is dirty. Clean it to sanitary conditions. Trim the drain pipe so it has an air gap of at least one inch. There was a leaky pipe under the water heater. Clean to sanitary conditions.
July 28
Himiko Steakhouse and Sushi: 80
Hoods were last serviced in November 2019. Please add a consumer advisory to your online menu that people are opening on their mobile phones. Designate a labeled area for personal food products that is below food used in the restaurant. Pierce packages of thawing seafood products so that toxins do not build up under anaerobic conditions. The hand sink to the right of the walk-in cooler in the main kitchen was not stocked with paper towels. Educate employees on which sinks to use for food preparation or handwashing. To prevent contamination of hand sinks and food in front of the sushi prep area install splash guards. Employees were wiping food debris from cutting boards into the hand sinks and water from the hand sinks was splashing onto the counters and near food. The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F on cold hold items. The date marking system is not being used properly. The large fry side deli top refrigerator was reading 56 degrees F. Inside were three pounds of salmon skin, three pounds of breaded shrimp, three pounds of seaweed salad, one half can of whipped cream. Two and one quarter pounds chicken, three gallons of various sauces, one pound mixed greens, one half pound cut yams, four pounds shredded cabbage, one pound zucchini, two pounds of guacamole, one pound cooked jalapenos and one pound salmon croquettes. The small fry side deli top refrigerator was reading 50 degrees F. Inside were four pounds batter, 10 pounds mussels, three pounds pot stickers and two pounds of various vegetables. The service refrigerator was reading 50 degrees F. Inside were one pound spicy mayonnaise, five pounds wasabi and eight pounds cut citrus. All food was voluntarily thrown away. The operator is going to have the refrigerators worked on as soon as possible. Please monitor the units to make sure they keep food at a temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Foods that are thawed over multiple days, such as salmon and other seafood, must be date marked with the day it began thawing and used within seven days. Tempura shrimp that was being held under a heat lamp that does not reach an internal temperature of 135 degrees F or higher for hot hold foods. Consistently keep up with your time as a public health control written procedure for the shrimp. The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. Broken thermometers were found in the sushi case. The quaternary ammonia sanitizer solution in three wiping buckets was about 100 ppm. Refresh every four hours. Replace worn equipment. Two sushi sliding glass doors were broken. Repair the broken shelves in the freezer. Replace the broken fryer basket. Have a technician check the hoods to ensure that adequate CFMs exist to properly remove smoke, steam, vapors and odors. The hood in the secondary kitchen area had a layer of black dirt and debris on the vents. Clean to sanitary conditions.
Himiko Steakhouse and Sushi (bar): 98
There were no thermometers in the beer, wine and condiment coolers. The coolers each had food in them that required refrigeration.
Himiko Steakhouse and Sushi (catering): 100
