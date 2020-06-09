Food Service Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
March 4
Mattie’s Bar and Grill: 89
The date marking system in the establishment is not being properly used. The inspector found containers of nuclear sauce and ranch dressing that were labeled as made on Feb. 26. They were voluntarily discarded. Food in refrigeration must be covered. Single service articles must be stored at least 6 inches from the floor surface. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Make sure to clean the meat slicer after each use. The reach-in freezer had visible food debris on the bottom. Clean it more frequently. Overall conditions were fairly grimy. Increase the cleaning frequency of all equipment, specifically the large freezer units and top of the microwave. Label all hand sinks as “hand wash only, no dumping.”
Mattie’s Bar and Grill (brewery): 92
The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. Use the three-compartment sink to wash, rinse and sanitize all dishware until you can get your dishwasher serviced. Store the ice scoop in a manner that protects it from contamination. Clean and sanitize the beverage gun holster. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.
Mattie’s DBA Cool Beans: 98
Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. Provide hand wash signs at all hand-washing sinks.
March 5
Teppanyaki: 96
Food in refrigeration must be covered. Do not nest equipment or utensils without first drying them. Contact the Elko office to obtain your health permit and post it on a wall conspicuously.
March 10
UEC Elko Cinema 6: 94
The sanitizer dispensers of the three-compartment sink and mop sink are broken and need to be repaired immediately. Staff has been instructed to manually spray quaternary ammonia into wiping cloth buckets and final rinse solution in the three-compartment sink until the dispenser can be fixed. Manually pour floor cleaner into mop water until the dispenser is fixed. No sanitizer wiping cloth buckets were set up at the beginning of the inspection.
March 11
Stockmen’s Hotel Casino Coffee Shop: 92
The date marking system in the establishment is not being properly used. One medium container of frank sausages, one medium container of meatballs and two small containers of sliced onions were found date marked Feb. 3 and 4. They were voluntarily discarded. Replace worn fryer baskets as needed. Clean and sanitize the inside, outside and inner roof of all equipment more frequently. Remove unnecessary clutter and unused equipment from the premises. Mops must be hung to air dry.
Stockmen’s Hotel Casino Showroom Bar: 98
Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. Provide hand wash signs at all hand-washing sinks. Provide “employees must wash hands before returning to work” signs in the bathrooms.
Stockmen’s Hotel Casino (bar): 98
Knife blocks are only allowed if you are able to take them apart for deep cleaning. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor dink.
Stockmen’s Hotel and Casino (barbecue): 100
Stockmen’s Hotel and Casino (catering): 100
Stockmen’s Hotel and Casino (retail warehouse): 100
March 12
Express Mart LLC (packaged foods): 100
Express Mart LLC (deli): 99
Clean the floors in the back ware washing area.
