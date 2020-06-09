Food Service Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

The date marking system in the establishment is not being properly used. The inspector found containers of nuclear sauce and ranch dressing that were labeled as made on Feb. 26. They were voluntarily discarded. Food in refrigeration must be covered. Single service articles must be stored at least 6 inches from the floor surface. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Make sure to clean the meat slicer after each use. The reach-in freezer had visible food debris on the bottom. Clean it more frequently. Overall conditions were fairly grimy. Increase the cleaning frequency of all equipment, specifically the large freezer units and top of the microwave. Label all hand sinks as “hand wash only, no dumping.”