Food service establishment inspections

Cheese taken out of its original packaging and repackaged must be date marked with the original date of expiration. Food is not being properly thawed. Ground beef was being thawed at ambient temperature on the counter. Foods must be thawed under running water that does not exceed 70 degrees F in a sealed bag or container, as part of the cooking process, in the microwave or under refrigeration. Place ground beef in the refrigerator two days prior to use. Once frozen food is taken out of the freezer and put under refrigeration, it must be used within seven days with the day it was taken out of the freezer counting as the first day. Date the product with the date it was taken out of the freezer and the use by date.