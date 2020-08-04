Food service establishment inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Bonanza Produce: 100
Double Dice RV Park Bar and Grill: 86
Cheese taken out of its original packaging and repackaged must be date marked with the original date of expiration. Food is not being properly thawed. Ground beef was being thawed at ambient temperature on the counter. Foods must be thawed under running water that does not exceed 70 degrees F in a sealed bag or container, as part of the cooking process, in the microwave or under refrigeration. Place ground beef in the refrigerator two days prior to use. Once frozen food is taken out of the freezer and put under refrigeration, it must be used within seven days with the day it was taken out of the freezer counting as the first day. Date the product with the date it was taken out of the freezer and the use by date.
The food handler had hair that was past shoulder length and unrestrained. This is a repeat violation.
The quaternary ammonia sanitizer concentration in the wiping cloth buckets exceeded 400 ppm.
Maintain the solution between 100-300 ppm every four hours and set up at the beginning of all shifts. A food handler was observed not washing hands before donning gloves or after taking them off. Do not store equipment or utensils on floors covered in aluminum foil.
The aluminum foil was peeling which increases the risk of physically contaminating food with pieces of aluminum. Cardboard is not durable or absorbent. Clean up spills and dirty equipment as needed.
The drain pipes of the 3-compartment sink and sink to the left of the ice machine must have an air gap to prevent backflow. The doors from the kitchen to the bar must remain closed because the bar is a smoking bar. Doors were propped open, leading to exposure of second-hand smoke in the kitchen and non-smoking dining area.
Double Dice RV Park bar and Grill (bar): 85
The hand sink lacked hand soap. Install a paper towel holder or dispenser. Do not keep a free standing roll because it requires the food handler to touch the roll with their wet hands, thereby contaminating the roll after each use. About 10 ants were found in the soda gun and holster near the Samuel Adams “Rebel IPA” sign. Hire a licensed pest control operator to service your area by June 30.
The dial thermometer in the refrigerator near the hand sink containing cherries, beer and olives read that the unit was 48 degrees F. when food inside was 35 degrees F. Replace the thermometer.
No sanitizer wiping cloths were in use and no bucket was set up before inspection. Drain pipes needs to have an air gap between the mouth of the pipe and the rim of the floor drain. Provide a designated area for employee coats, jackets and other personal belongings. An employee’s purse and keys were found resting on top of the ice bin.
June 24
Ruby Mountain Pizza Co.: 92
Get a differently shaped trash can so the hand sink is not blocked. An employee only washed their hands for about five seconds. Be sure to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Food in refrigeration must be kept covered. Cooked tri-tip was found uncovered. The sanitizer bucket did not have adequate sanitizer concentration.
Smith’s Food (packaged foods): 95
Some canned goods were dented.
Smith’s (meat): 93
There were no paper towels for use by the hand sink. Be sure to have sanitizer buckets at each station.
A sanitizer bucket was moved to the front area. The floor sink was dirty or blocked.
Smith’s (deli): 90
The disposable towel dispenser batteries were dead. Food in refrigeration or storage must be kept covered. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. Instruction was given. Clean the floors in the walk-in freezer.
Dos Amigos Restaurante (re-inspection): 87
Sliced tomatoes were found at greater than 41 degrees F. Thermometers were not accurate. Containers of sanitizer for in-use wiping cloths must be stored off the floor. Do not nest cleaned equipment or utensils without first drying them.
Do not store knives in the crevice between refrigeration units.
New fryer baskets were on site but not being used. Clean the rubber gaskets on the preparation table near the grill. Clean inside the walk-in refrigeration units. Designate a location for employees to store food and drinks.
Elko Senior Activity Program Inc.: 94
Raise the sanitizer concentration for the sanitizer buckets. Be sure to cool foods from the final cooking temperature to 70 degrees F within two hours or less and from 70 degrees F to 41 degrees F or below in four hours or less. Dented cans were discarded by the person in charge. Repair the wall in the washing machine area. Take pictures and email them to the inspector.
June 29
Subway (Spring Creek): 95
The men’s bathroom was out of order. Customers were currently using the single stall women’s restroom. A broken thermometer was found sitting on the shelf of the walk-in freezer. Make sure to change sanitizer buckets no more than every four hours.
Clean the inner roof of the microwave.
The floor sink behind the soda fountain was dirty and blocked.
Trash was found inside the floor drain and behind the soda fountain. The inspector observed “black growth” in the floor drain. Remove all debris and clean it to sanitary conditions.
The drain pipes from the soda fountain were laying directly in the floor drain. Trim the pipes so there is at least a 1 inch air gap.
June 30
Luciano’s Restaurant: 97
Food in the refrigerator must be kept covered. Replace worn fryer baskets. Clean or remove the unused sandwich grill.
The person in charge said it had not been used in 1.5 years.
The bottom shelf of the reach-in freezer was covered in food debris. Clean it to sanitary conditions. The 2-compartment sink drain pipe was found directly in the floor drain. Ensure there is at least a 1 inch air gap.
Luciano’s Restaurant (catering): 100
Luciano’s Restaurant (bar): 99
The floors are dirty and not being adequately cleaned. Clean under and around equipment.
July 8
Port of Subs (Mountain City Highway, re-inspection): 98
Permanently label the hot and cold handles of the hand sink. Repair chipping and peeling cabinets.
The operator fixed many of the violations from the June 16 inspection. Employees were wearing face masks, the employee coat rack was moved to a better location.
The kitchen, as a whole, appeared cleaner
