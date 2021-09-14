Food Service Establishment Inspections

Ensure establishment back door is closed. Discard fryer baskets if parts of the basket are beginning to fall off. All Serve Safe certifications had expired. The person in charge must renew their certification and email to the inspector. Organize meat storage as follows: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. Raw chicken was found above raw ground beef in the walk-in freezer. There was no sanitizing rinse in the three-compartment sink. The establishment was using floor cleaner as a sanitizer by mistake. Please check sanitizer concentration at least once per shift. Chicken, beef and to-go containers of salsa were found without labels. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Ensure wiping buckets are changed every four hours. The floors are dirty and not being adequately cleaned. Increase the cleaning frequency of chemical storage room floors.