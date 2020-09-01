Food Service Establishment Inspections

Purchase lids for the worktop cooler food containers and install plastic curtains in your walk-in refrigerator doorway to ensure food is kept at 41 degrees F or lower. The operator has shown a lot of improvement in kitchen cleanliness and sanitation over the last several inspections. Keep up the great work. Foods must be used within seven days of preparation with the date of preparation counting as the first day. Date mark foods that are thawing with the use by date, which is seven days after the food is taken out of the freezer. Label the oil spray bottle and spices out of their original containers. Clean the fan next to the ice machine of dirt and debris. Clean the glass cooler of broken glass and debris. Clean the storage racks.