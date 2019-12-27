Food Service Inspections

The walk-in refrigerator must be repaired by tomorrow. Service personnel were called to begin the process during the inspection. Food may be stored on ice until the problem is fixed. Keep temperature logs of all refrigerator and freezer units at least once every four hours from this day forward. Five gallons of refried beans that were cooked at 8 a.m. were found at 73 degrees by 11:30 a.m. The following items were found between 48–52 degrees F and discarded: 45 pounds raw, ground beef, 70 pounds crisp burritos, 15 gallons ranch dressing, 1 gallon limeade concentrate, 1 gallon salsa, 30 pounds liquid eggs, 12 gallons enchilada sauce, 8.8 pounds meat spice, 24 pounds cream cheese, 4 gallons limeade, 21 half pints milk, 48 pounds sour cream, 144 pounds block cheese, 70 pounds shredded cheese and 1.5 L tomato paste. Food containers stored on ice on main cook line need to have the ice packed up to its fill line in order to keep the product below 41 degrees F. Label bulk containers of food as to their contents. Store bulk containers of rice further away from the three-compartment sink to prevent contamination. There was no quaternary sanitizer in the wiping cloth bucket on the main cook line. Scoops need handles. The ice scoop handle was found in the ice. Clean and sanitize the can opener blade after each use. The blade had food debris coating it. The ice machine and three-compartment sink drain pipes are resting in the floor drain. Raise the pipes to prevent back flow.