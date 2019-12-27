Food Service Inspections

Nov. 22
Khoury’s Marketplace: 90
Dented cans were found and removed from the shelves. A Columbus cooler was found at 50 degrees F. Various cheeses and sliced meats were found at 48 degrees F. and discarded.
Khoury’s Marketplace (bakery): 100
Khoury’s Marketplace (deli): 95
The back stock cooler was found out of the correct temperature range. Feta cheese was found at 48 degrees F and blue cheese was 50 degrees F. The food was voluntarily discarded.
Khoury’s Marketplace (butcher block): 99
Be sure there is at least a 1 inch gap between the top of the floor sink and the bottom of the drain pipe.
Nov. 26
Taco Time: 88
The walk-in refrigerator must be repaired by tomorrow. Service personnel were called to begin the process during the inspection. Food may be stored on ice until the problem is fixed. Keep temperature logs of all refrigerator and freezer units at least once every four hours from this day forward. Five gallons of refried beans that were cooked at 8 a.m. were found at 73 degrees by 11:30 a.m. The following items were found between 48–52 degrees F and discarded: 45 pounds raw, ground beef, 70 pounds crisp burritos, 15 gallons ranch dressing, 1 gallon limeade concentrate, 1 gallon salsa, 30 pounds liquid eggs, 12 gallons enchilada sauce, 8.8 pounds meat spice, 24 pounds cream cheese, 4 gallons limeade, 21 half pints milk, 48 pounds sour cream, 144 pounds block cheese, 70 pounds shredded cheese and 1.5 L tomato paste. Food containers stored on ice on main cook line need to have the ice packed up to its fill line in order to keep the product below 41 degrees F. Label bulk containers of food as to their contents. Store bulk containers of rice further away from the three-compartment sink to prevent contamination. There was no quaternary sanitizer in the wiping cloth bucket on the main cook line. Scoops need handles. The ice scoop handle was found in the ice. Clean and sanitize the can opener blade after each use. The blade had food debris coating it. The ice machine and three-compartment sink drain pipes are resting in the floor drain. Raise the pipes to prevent back flow.
Nov. 27
Quality Inn and Suites: 93
The date marking system in the establishment is not being properly used or interpreted. Do not store potentially hazardous food in the refrigerator near the hand sink until it is repaired or replaced. The unit has been out of correct temperature range for multiple annual food inspections. Foods taken out of their original packaging need to be date marked. Open cans of gravy must be used within 7 days of opening. The following items were found between 48–57 degrees F and voluntarily discarded: one half gallon milk, one half gallon gravy, 15 single serve yogurt, 40 single service cream cheese and 20 pounds of cooked egg product. Invert utensils being stored in cups so there is no bare-hand contact with the part of the utensil that goes in the mouth. Do not store juices or washed dishes on absorbent cloths. Thaw the refrigerator in the breakfast bar.