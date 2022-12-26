Forecast: After a holiday break, Elko returns to winter

ELKO – After a pleasantly dry and warmer than normal holiday weekend, wet weather is ready to make a big comeback in northeastern Nevada.

The high temperature on Christmas Day was 47 degrees. That’s 10 degrees above normal and more than 80 degrees warmer than the record low of minus-41 set in 1924.

Showers are expected to move into Elko County by Tuesday morning, with the snow level above 6,500 feet.

“Showers continue on Tuesday night as snow levels begin to fall, eventually to 5,000 to 6,000 feet by early Wednesday morning, and some higher valley and mountain passes could see some slick road impacts for the Wednesday morning commute,” says the National Weather Service forecast.

Elko’s highs will drop back into the 30s on Wednesday along with a brief break in precipitation, with snow showers returning Thursday through the end of the week.

“Total snowfall for Thursday all the way out through Sunday continues to look in the area of 1-4 inches below 5,000 feet, 5-10 inches above 5,000 feet, with 1-3+ feet over the mountains,” stated forecasters.

The chance of precipitation listed for Elko is 80% Tuesday, 30% Wednesday, and 70% Friday.

High temperatures could drop below the freezing mark on New Year’s Day as the chance of snow continues.