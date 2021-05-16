Forecast: More storms to follow Saturday soaker

ELKO – More thunderstorms are in the forecast for Sunday after unusually wet weather on Saturday.

Elko received .30 of an inch of rain over the past 24 hours. Lovelock was wetter at .42 of an inch, Eureka and Tonopah got a quarter-inch, Winnemucca only .01 of an inch, while Ely and Wendover were dry.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elko’s precipitation brought the water-year total to just over 5 inches. That’s far short of the normal mark of 7.5 inches.

High temperatures are expected to be above normal for the next few days. Elko will reach the mid-70s on Sunday, climbing to 80 on Tuesday as rain and clouds decrease.

The extended forecast calls for a return to cooler, wet weather beginning Wednesday night and temperatures dropping back in the mid-50s by Friday. Rain and snow showers are possible Friday and Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0