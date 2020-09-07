Forecast: smoke, heat, wind and frost

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Red flag warnings were posted across the West as hot, dry conditions prepare to give way to strong winds from a northern cold front.

After a smoky start, Elko could see wind gusts up to 40 mph Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s overnight.

After six days of high temperatures in the 90s or hotter, Elko will see highs in the mid-60s on Tuesday.

The low on Tuesday night is expected to drop near the freezing mark, prompting frost advisories and possible freezing in the northern half of the county.

The shaky end to the holiday weekend weather will give way to moderate, seasonable conditions through the end of the week. Highs could approach 90 degrees by the weekend.

