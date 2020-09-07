 Skip to main content
Forecast: smoke, heat, wind and frost
Labor Day forecast
NWS

ELKO – Red flag warnings were posted across the West as hot, dry conditions prepare to give way to strong winds from a northern cold front.

After a smoky start, Elko could see wind gusts up to 40 mph Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s overnight.

After six days of high temperatures in the 90s or hotter, Elko will see highs in the mid-60s on Tuesday.

The low on Tuesday night is expected to drop near the freezing mark, prompting frost advisories and possible freezing in the northern half of the county.

The shaky end to the holiday weekend weather will give way to moderate, seasonable conditions through the end of the week. Highs could approach 90 degrees by the weekend.

