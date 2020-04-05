Forecast: When will Elko reach 70 degrees?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Elko could see its first 70-degree day of the year this week.

Northeastern Nevada is in for a few more wet days before dry and pleasant weather returns to the region. The National Weather Service lists a 50% chance of rain Sunday in Elko, 60% Sunday night and 70% Monday. Snow is likely in the mountains.

Isolated showers continue into Tuesday.

Mostly sunny skies are predicted for Wednesday into next weekend, with highs reaching the 70-degree mark by Friday.

On average, Elko reaches 70 degrees by April 7. The earliest Elko has hit 70 was on February 28 and the latest was on June 12, according to the National Weather Service.

The warmest temperature so far this year was 69 degrees on March 5.

