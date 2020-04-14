Forest Service announces early fire restrictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPARKS – The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is implementing fire restrictions earlier than usual this year to reduce the number of human-caused fires and reduce firefighter exposure to COVID-19 during the current pandemic.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe will prohibit campfires and smoking outside of vehicles starting April 15 until May 31, or until rescinded.

“Our concern regarding escaped campfires is not about dry fuel conditions at this time of year. We want to support a strong fire prevention program, limiting human-caused fires, to keep our firefighters healthy and ready for when we need them in the coming months,” said Forest Fire Management Officer Gwen Sanchez.

Fire restrictions are designed to protect people, property, firefighters and natural resources. While COVID-19 circumstances are rapidly evolving, local, state and federal wildland firefighting agencies are incorporating Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19, while actively assessing potential risks and developing plans to mitigate those risks to first responders.

Fire restrictions prohibit the following: