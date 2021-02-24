Forest Service: Be aware of conditions before heading out

ELKO – Following a deadly avalanche Saturday in the Ruby Mountains, the U.S. Forest Service is reminding snowmobilers and other outdoor recreationists that visitor safety is a personal responsibility.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that 19-year-old Ethan Lulay of Spring Creek died when an avalanche occurred in the Castle Lake area while he and two companions were snowmobiling. The others – one who sustained injuries and one who was able to ride out and call for help – were not named by the sheriff’s office.
Lulay’s body was recovered Sunday morning after a brief closure of Lamoille Canyon.
“The Elko County Sheriff’s Office wants to say thank you to Ruby 360 Lodge, Elko County Fire, Elko County Ambulance, Elko County Search and Rescue for their efforts in this recovery mission,” stated a press release.
“This was a tragic loss and our hearts go out to all affected,” Ruby Mountains District Ranger Joshua Nicholes said. “Thank you to the Elko County Sherriff’s Office as well as Ruby Mountain Heli-Ski for providing search and rescue support.”
Nicholes said there is no avalanche center that directly covers northeastern Nevada, but snow depth information and conditions are available from other sources.
“Because conditions can change rapidly across our area, we encourage visitors to be aware of conditions before heading out,” he said. “Visitor safety is a personal responsibility and snowpack information can be found by visiting the Natural Resources Conservation Service Nevada Snow Telemetry site, the Utah Avalanche Center, and the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.”
Ruby Mountain Heli-Ski owner Joe Royer agreed that nearby avalanche safety forecasts are a good gauge of conditions in northeastern Nevada. He advised snowmobilers and skiers to “use common sense” when enjoying the region’s high country.
When asked by the Elko Daily if the Forest Service monitors snowmobiling – particularly in the Ruby Mountains Wilderness Area – Nicholes said maps are available at the agency’s offices in Wells and Elko, as well as from online sites.
“All motorized vehicles, including snowmobiles, are prohibited in congressionally designated wilderness areas as per the 1964 Wilderness Act and the maximum penalty for violation is a $5,000 fine or six months in jail or both,” he said.
More snowfall is possible in the region this weekend.
“Amounts for this time period are still on the light side for the valleys where an inch or less is expected,” stated National Weather Service forecasters. “In the higher elevations, snowfall will be a bit better with locations looking to get a couple of inches, especially in northern Elko County where guidance is placing close to a foot of new snow in the mountains and summits.”
Winds are expected to increase following the storm system, which is another factor in avalanches.
The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest headquarters in Sparks sent out a reminder on Wednesday that “winter recreationists should use caution and be aware of avalanche potential. Unstable snowpack has the potential to exist at all elevations and can easily be triggered.”
“Multiple factors can contribute to avalanche conditions, including strong winds and warm temperatures,” said Joe Soccio, Snow Ranger on the Bridgeport Ranger District. “Warm weather and clear skies can add energy to snowpack by melting the snow and creating the possibility for loose, wet avalanches. Also, slabs created by wind naturally release during windy conditions and can be triggered even as late as one week after a wind event.
“Winter recreationists should practice good situational awareness when it comes to terrain and be aware of the snow’s ability to camouflage dangerous conditions. Obstacles such as trees and rocks, as well as perilously thin ice, can easily be hidden by snow.”
The announcement said avalanche information, classes, and resources are available at the U.S. Forest Service National Avalanche Center (www.fsavalanche.org).