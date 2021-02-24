Forest Service: Be aware of conditions before heading out

ELKO – Following a deadly avalanche Saturday in the Ruby Mountains, the U.S. Forest Service is reminding snowmobilers and other outdoor recreationists that visitor safety is a personal responsibility.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that 19-year-old Ethan Lulay of Spring Creek died when an avalanche occurred in the Castle Lake area while he and two companions were snowmobiling. The others – one who sustained injuries and one who was able to ride out and call for help – were not named by the sheriff’s office.

Lulay’s body was recovered Sunday morning after a brief closure of Lamoille Canyon.

“The Elko County Sheriff’s Office wants to say thank you to Ruby 360 Lodge, Elko County Fire, Elko County Ambulance, Elko County Search and Rescue for their efforts in this recovery mission,” stated a press release.

“This was a tragic loss and our hearts go out to all affected,” Ruby Mountains District Ranger Joshua Nicholes said. “Thank you to the Elko County Sherriff’s Office as well as Ruby Mountain Heli-Ski for providing search and rescue support.”

Nicholes said there is no avalanche center that directly covers northeastern Nevada, but snow depth information and conditions are available from other sources.