Forest Service: Nevada's group sites reopen Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPARKS – The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will open all its campgrounds in California on Friday, along with Nevada group campsites and day use areas that hold less than 50 people.

Visitor centers and California group campsites remain closed.

“While we understand there may be some excitement to return to these recreation areas,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger, “as the public comes back to enjoy their favorite campground we encourage them to continue to follow the latest state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health guidance.”

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest offices remain closed. Call the Ranger District directly for details on how to obtain firewood cutting or other permits. Many services are available online.

Forest officials also stressed the importance of practicing Leave No Trace principles, which include planning ahead and being prepared, sticking to trails, disposing of both trash and human waste properly, minimizing fire impacts, leaving what is found, keeping a safe distance from wildlife, and being considerate and kind to other people.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0