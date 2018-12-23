Try 1 month for 99¢
Lamoille Canyon road

An additional 1.5 miles of Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway have been opened by the Forest Service as guardrails are being repaired following damage from this fall's Range 2 Fire.

 LARRY HYSLOP, Elko Daily Correspondent

ELKO – The U.S. Forest Service has opened a little more of the road in Lamoille Canyon.

The road was closed after the 9,000-acre Range 2 Fire burned partway up the canyon at the end of September, destroying guardrails, a cabin and the Lions Club lodge.

Three miles of the Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway were reopened earlier this month, from the junction of Lamoille Highway to the Talbot Trailhead parking spot just above the Powerhouse Picnic Area.

On Dec. 22, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District opened an additional mile and a half. It is now possible to drive up to “Climber’s Rock.”

Hikers are now being allowed beyond that point. Snowmobiles will be allowed once there is enough snow, which could be soon as the Ruby Mountains are under a winter storm warning Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

“With the help of community partners, Nevada Department of Transportation, Nevada Division of Forestry, and the Forest road crew, we have been making great progress towards making the area safe for visitors again,” said District Ranger Josh Nicholes. “We appreciate the public’s patience in staying out of the closed area until we can mitigate the safety hazards.”

The public is encouraged to use caution while above the temporary road closure as hazards still exist, according to the Forest Service.

The agency said the Lamoille Canyon closure is necessary while work is being done to mitigate rockfall hazards and rebuild destroyed guardrails along the roadway. The District will continue to reopen sections of the road as safety hazards have been addressed.

“I can’t stress enough how hard everyone is working to get Lamoille Canyon reopened for the public to enjoy,” said Nicholes. “Work on in Lamoille Canyon will temporally stop to allow road crew staff time with their family over the Christmas holiday, but will restart as soon as possible.”

