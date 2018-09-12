ELKO – The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has reopened all of the closed area on the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District.
The move comes after initial assessments by the South Sugarloaf Fire Burn Area Emergency Response Team (BAER).
“I want to thank the public for being patient with us as we dealt with the South Sugarloaf Fire,” said Josh Nicholes, district ranger. “Although the BAER Team has been addressing safety concerns, I can’t stress how important it is for recreationists, hunters and local residents to remain vigilant about safety hazards if they are in the fire’s burned area.”
The forest was closed after lightning sparked a fire on Aug. 17 that eventually burned more than 237,000 acres.
According to Nicholes, wildfires dramatically alter the terrain and ground conditions, so people who are out hunting, horseback riding or walking in the South Sugarloaf Fire’s burned area need to keep the following hazards in mind:
- Ash and needles on trails and footpaths can make for slippery conditions.
- Burned-out stump holes make the general forest floor weak and unstable.
- Unstable dead trees can be especially hazardous in windy conditions when they can fall suddenly.
- Loose rocks and logs can create rolling debris.
- Flash flooding and mud flows may be common in areas without vegetation.
He warned that the land, particularly the steep terrain, will be changing constantly and be unstable for many years until the vegetation becomes reestablished. “Even the most experienced Forest user will need to stay alert to their surroundings and changing weather conditions, and not take unnecessary risks,” said Nicholes.
Nicholes also reminds the public fire danger remains extreme and that stage 1 fire restrictions are in place across the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District. They include:
- All campfires, charcoal grills, and stove fires are only allowed in designated areas.
- Smoking is only allowed in an enclosed vehicle, building, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is void of all flammable material, including vegetation.
- Fireworks, exploding targets, and incendiary or tracer ammo are always prohibited on public lands.
