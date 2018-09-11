Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Forest Service reopens some lands near South Sugarloaf Fire

The U.S. Forest Service reduced the closures around the South Sugarloaf fire effective Aug. 30.

 U.S. Forest Service

MOUNTAIN CITY -- The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will host a second public meeting in Mountain City to explain the U.S. Forest Service’s Burned Area Emergency Response program, rehabilitation process and time frame following the 230,000-acre South Sugar Loaf Fire in northeastern Nevada.

“This is the second in a series of meetings that we are organizing to meet with the community and talk about what comes next,” said Josh Nicholes, Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge District Ranger. “The intent of the meeting is to provide information on BAER and discuss the different programs, processes and opportunities for rehabilitation efforts on Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, tribal, and private lands.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time), Wednesday at the Mountain City Visitor Center, 407 Davidson St.

It will provide an opportunity for the community to meet with agency program specialists, get updated information about the rehabilitation process and timeframe, and ask questions. Bureau of Land Management, Farm Service Agency, and Natural Resource Conservation Service staff may be in attendance at the meeting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments