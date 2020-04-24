Forests anticipate increase in visitors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPARKS – As the weather warms up and the skies clear, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest expects larger-than-normal crowds over the weekend and would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts that while trails remain open, crowded recreation areas and parking lots are places where COVID-19 transmission could occur.

“We understand how important it is for people’s physical and mental health to get outside and exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, it is important that the public honors the States’ “Stay at Home” directives to not travel for recreation needs. If some time outside is needed, please keep close to home in areas where social distancing can be practiced,” said Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger.

All Forest campgrounds, group day use areas, visitor centers, and offices are closed in Nevada as well as a portion of eastern California. The Forest has also restricted group sizes to no more than nine people in an area.