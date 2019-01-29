A former CIA officer who was born in Eureka, Nevada, helped rescue six U.S. diplomats from Iran in 1980, and was portrayed by Ben Affleck in the film "Argo" is dead at 78.
A family statement and his literary agent confirmed that Antonio "Tony" Mendez died Jan. 19 at an assisted-living center in Frederick, Maryland. He had suffered from Parkinson's disease, said his sister Nancy Wilson of Elko.
Specializing in covert operations, Mendez helped devise the plan under which six diplomats who were in hiding were disguised as a Canadian film crew so they could board a flight and escape the country amid the Iran hostage crisis. The daring plot — for years a side note to the 52 people held hostage for 444 days — captured the public's attention in "Argo," which won the 2013 Oscar for best picture.
Mendez, who joined the CIA after getting recruited in 1965, spent his 25-year career working undercover in Cold War battlegrounds, including the Soviet Union. Working as a "chief of disguise," Mendez and his workers helped secret agents remain secret through creating false documents and disguises, according to a biography for his first book, "The Master of Disguise; My Secret Life in the CIA."
"Tony Mendez was a true American hero. He was a man of extraordinary grace, decency, humility and kindness," Affleck tweeted Jan. 20. "He never sought the spotlight for his actions, he merely sought to serve his country. I'm so proud to have worked for him and to have told one of his stories."
Wilson said Mendez will be buried in a private ceremony at the family graveyard near Tonopah.
She said their family has an extended history in Eureka, dating back to the Gold Rush. They moved to Colorado when the siblings were in their early teenage years.
Wilson and Mendez were interviewed by the Elko Daily Free Press when the movie “Argo” came out in October 2012.
“I haven’t quite come to terms with the fact that Ben Affleck plays my big brother,” Wilson said at the time. “It’s hard to come to grips with that. I was really proud of him, but I get in awe of the fact that he is my brother. I tend to just sit back and be amazed by it.”
“He’s always been very brave and artistic,” Wilson said of her brother.
Before President Bill Clinton declassified the Argo mission in 1997, Wilson was kept in the dark as to her brother’s involvement with the CIA — for obvious reasons.
“It feels very strange to be giving away our best kept secrets,” Mendez told the Elko Daily during a phone interview. “It’s kind of unusual to retire from the CIA ... you’re used to saving the world on Tuesday, going back home on Wednesday, and no one is supposed to know what you’ve done. (Telling the story) requires quite the adjustment and a little gut-check.”
Mendez said he was very pleased with the movie.
“It’s a great story done in the style of the old Hollywood movies,” he said. “It looks real, because it is real.”
According to Mendez, the CIA also expressed approval of the film.
“The CIA seems to want to pass on the good stories, the good yarns to the public as a way to pass on lessons learned, which is hard to do (in this profession),” he said.
Mendez was born Nov.15, 1940, according to an obituary provided to the Elko Daily Free Press. His parents were Neva June Tognoni and John George Mendez.
He went to Englewood High School in Denver, and briefly attended the University of Colorado at Boulder. Years later he would be awarded an Honorary Doctoral Degree from the school.
Tony married Karen Smith in 1960 and they had three children: Amanda Lynn of Smithsburg, Maryland; Antonio Tobias (Toby) of Knoxville, Maryland; and Ian Archer, deceased. Karen died in 1986 and in 1990 he married Jonna Hiestand, who survives him after a marriage of 27 years. They had one son, Jesse Lee Mendez of Charles Town, West Virginia. Two grandchildren, Kace McField and Phillip McField of Knoxville also survive him.
His siblings are Cindy (Mendez) Violante of Mesa, Arizona; Maureen (Richie) Bybee of San Andreas, California; and his Nancy (Richie) Wilson of Elko. His brother John F. Mendez and his sister Joey (Mendez) Ross preceded him in death.
Tony worked as an artist for Martin Marietta in Denver before responding to an ad in the paper for an artist to work overseas for the Navy. When he responded, he discovered it was the CIA and began a career of worldwide travel and international operations that culminated in the movie called “Argo.”
He was awarded the CIA’s Intelligence Star and designated one of their “Trailblazers,” a group of 50 officers in the agency’s first 50 years that shaped the CIA.
He counted his life’s passions on three fingers: art, espionage, and golf, and in the 50 years he was active in painting he created and sold thousands of works of art. In his retirement he added a fourth category – author. His three existing books will be joined by one more, to be published posthumously in May. He was a founding board member of the International Spy Museum where an exhibit to honor him is being installed.
“He will be missed terribly by his friends and family,” stated the obituary. “In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease.”
