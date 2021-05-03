Former Elko public defender sets up law firm

He began his career at a law firm in 2003. After that, he moved to Ely.

“I got a lot of work there, a lot of jury trials and cases out of prison,” Gaumond said. “The Ely Max Prison is about 12 miles from downtown. We covered three counties — White Pine, Eureka and Lincoln counties — when I first started.”

In 2013 he took a position at the Public Defender’s Office here in Elko. Toward the end of his tenure they were getting more cases than they could handle.

“I came to the decision that starting my own law firm would be the best way to have control of my case load and have a caseload where I can dedicate adequate time to each individual client,” Gaumond said. “This is a client-centered practice.”

Gaumond is focused on representing rural Nevadans.

“I’ve seen how cases are handled differently between Las Vegas and some rural areas. Under the old marijuana law if someone got caught with a minute amount of marijuana on the Las Vegas Strip they might get a warning, they might get a ticket. Under the old law if you got caught using marijuana in White Pine County they’d get charged as a felon. I’ve known approximately seven people who have gone to prison for using marijuana.”