Former Horseshoe Club owner accused of burning down bar in Minnesota

The former operator of a downtown bar and strip club in Elko was charged this week with two counts of first degree arson for allegedly setting fire to a historic bar in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Andrew Welsh, 40, of St. Joseph, is accused of burning down the Press Bar and Parlor, a century-old establishment in downtown St. Cloud, according to The Associated Press. Damage was estimated at $1 million.

A Stearns County Judge set bail at $1.2 million without conditions and $200,000 if Welsh agrees to surrender his firearms and passport and stay in the state.

Welsh’s lawyer, Ryan Garry, said in an earlier statement to the St. Cloud Times that his client is “absolutely innocent.”

Welsh was arrested Saturday on suspicion of starting the Feb. 17 blaze, the AP reported. The criminal complaint said investigators discovered evidence showing that the fire was started by an accelerant splashed across his office desk.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Employees told investigators that sales were declining to the point that the bar stopped selling tap beer and began reducing staff, the complaint said.

Welsh was co-owner of the Horseshoe Club on Idaho Street before it was shut down by the Elko City Council in 2015.