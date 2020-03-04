Former Horseshoe Club owner accused of burning down bar in Minnesota

The former operator of a downtown bar and strip club in Elko was charged this week with two counts of first degree arson for allegedly setting fire to a historic bar in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Andrew Welsh, 40, of St. Joseph, is accused of burning down the Press Bar and Parlor, a century-old establishment in downtown St. Cloud, according to The Associated Press. Damage was estimated at $1 million.
A Stearns County Judge set bail at $1.2 million without conditions and $200,000 if Welsh agrees to surrender his firearms and passport and stay in the state.
Welsh’s lawyer, Ryan Garry, said in an earlier statement to the St. Cloud Times that his client is “absolutely innocent.”
Welsh was arrested Saturday on suspicion of starting the Feb. 17 blaze, the AP reported. The criminal complaint said investigators discovered evidence showing that the fire was started by an accelerant splashed across his office desk.
Employees told investigators that sales were declining to the point that the bar stopped selling tap beer and began reducing staff, the complaint said.
Welsh was co-owner of the Horseshoe Club on Idaho Street before it was shut down by the Elko City Council in 2015.
The council revoked the club’s liquor license after the police chief filed a complaint claiming the establishment allowed underage people into the bar, served minors, and overserved visibly intoxicated people. Police were also troubled by the bar’s high number of violent incidents, such as fights.
Shortly after the closure, Andrew and Jessie Welsh defaulted on payment and gave up ownership of the business.
The closure was seen as a turning point in the downtown area, where other businesses on the block complained of patrons urinating and vomiting outside their storefronts, and breaking windows with beer bottles.
Another bar later opened in its place.