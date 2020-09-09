 Skip to main content
Former Justice Steffen dies at 90
Former Justice Steffen dies at 90

Former Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Thomas L. Steffen

Former Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Thomas L. Steffen, 90, died of natural causes Sept. 1 in Tennessee. 

CARSON CITY — Former Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Thomas L. Steffen died in Hendersonville, Tenn. Sept. 1 of natural causes. He was 90 years old.

Steffen served on the Nevada Supreme Court from 1982 until his retirement in 1997.

“I was sorry to read that former Chief Justice Thomas L. Steffen had passed,” Chief Justice Kristina Pickering said. “He was a dedicated public servant, whose judicial opinions materially contributed to the development of Nevada law.”

Steffen attended law school at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. graduating with honors in 1964. Prior to his appointment to the Nevada Supreme Court in 1982 by Gov. Robert List, Steffen had a successful law practice and was widely admired as one of the most effective lawyers in Nevada. During his nearly 15 years on the Court, Steffen earned a Master of Laws degree in the judicial process from the University of Virginia in 1988.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a family-only graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept.12 at the Brigham City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements will be made through Myers Mortuary in Brigham City, Utah.

