Former Trail Center director dies

ELKO – The first director of the California Trail Interpretive Center in Elko County has died.

David Allen Jamiel, 74, died in Colorado of the UK Covid-19 variant on Feb. 27, according to his obituary.

Jamiel was instrumental in the founding and construction of the Bureau of Land Management facility located west of Elko.

“It’s been exciting to see how the plans are actually coming together and dirt is starting to be moved there,” Jamiel said in a 2005 interview with Elko Daily Free Press. “It is an exciting topic. There are thousands and thousands of stories that can be told through the center to get people excited about the history of the area.”

The trail center's location was a critical crossroads for the California Trail, which was used by settlers to carry their wagons and families toward a better life in the West. The site overlooks where the Hastings cutoff connected with the main California Trail. The shortcut was the route used by the ill-fated Donner Party.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At one point, the trail extended 2,000 miles from the Missouri River to Western California. An estimated 250,000 settlers used the trail, many in search of gold.