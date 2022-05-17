Formula shortage hits Elko-area families

ELKO – Rural Nevada families have been affected by the nationwide shortage of baby formula, forcing them to find new resources as they try to procure necessary nutrients for their children.

Ashlyn Greener, executive director of the Elko Family Resource Center, said local moms are calling around to every store in the area.

“You will see a lot of people on our Elko groups posting, “Hey, I am going to Salt Lake, does anybody me to look for your formula while I am out of town?” said Greener.

Greener said people are trying to find formula online and to order from other countries.

“The community is definitely trying to help each other out,” she said. “A lot of people who are new moms will get formula samples sent to them, so they will post that those are available, ‘does anybody need this?’”

The problem has been going on for a few months, according to Greener. A recall due to bacteria found at one plant took almost half of the supply away, she said, and people who used those brands switched to other brands, making it difficult for suppliers to keep up.

“Even Nevada State WIC has gone through their entire contingency plan and so has everybody throughout the community,” Greener said. “At the beginning of this recall we were able to contact suppliers directly and we could get a little bit extra sent to our clinic and give it to people who are on WIC. We can no longer do that.”

Dr. Johnathan Slothower, a local pediatrician, recommended a few things parents should do and not do during the formula crisis.

First, he said breastfeeding is best if a mother cannot find formula for her child. If a mother has not been breastfeeding and is having difficulty providing milk again, Slothower said it may take time. Also, there are certain medications that can help restart the flow of breast milk and women should consult with their obstetrician for advice.

A second option is to look for a breast milk donor. He mentioned Facebook sites that can help mothers in their search: Elko Pregnancy Support Center, Elko Facebook Cradle and Elko Breast Feeding Mamas Peer Discussion Page.

A third option is to utilize another formula until the mother can find the specific one she is using. Slothower said Similac is the main producer with supply problems right now, citing a recent recall of almost all Similac formulas. Alternatives can cause constipation, so parents need to be prepared for this.

Slothower said parents should refrain from trying to make their own formulas. Most recipes out there do not live up to current medical testing on baby formulas.

The fourth option is to call the baby’s doctor. Slothower said pediatricians often have samples on hand they can distribute.

He said the worst thing to do at a time like this is to panic. Stockpiling will only lead to more shortages. He recommended that parents buy only a 10-day supply at a time.

Family Resource Center also offered suggestions for parents unable to find an adequate supply of formula.

Greener said breast milk or formula should be a child’s main source of nutrients up to 1 year old. From six months to a year, they are introduced to water and solid foods.

“There are a few different things we are suggesting parents do right now,” Greener said. “One thing is you can go to Nevadawic.org and there you can actually find a list of alternate formulas. You can contact your pediatrician to make sure that is OK for your child.”

“We have a small stock of formula that we are able to give out,” she said. “Right now it is definitely limited because we are trying to serve as many people as possible.”

Greener said FRC is recommending that people do not use animal milk unless they contact their pediatrician first. “No homemade formulas.”

The shortage has been more critical for some children than others.

“There are some parents who have chosen to go to a formula for any reason that is justified,” Greener said. “Their child might not have any food sensitivities and they can switch more easily. But, there are some parents that do need to do non-soy, non-dairy options, hypo-allergenic formulas. Those are the hardest hit right now.

“People are doing the best to give their kids the best.”

The Family Resource Center is available at 775-753-7352 for those in need of help.

“We can always exhaust all our efforts,” Greener said. “We have called every church, we’ve called everywhere. We are trying to get people in contact.”

“Nevada Health Centers is really helpful, too. They just got us a really big stock of samples to give out. They really have a grip on what’s going on with this, too,” she added.

“I think the Elko community has done better than some others because we are a smaller community and because we help support your neighbor and try to take care of each other as best we can.”

