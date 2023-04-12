ELKO – An emergency exists for abused and neglected children because of a continued lack of foster homes in Elko County, and fentanyl use by parents is worsening the problem, according to Brandy Holbrook of the Elko office of the Nevada Division of Child and Family Services.

“There is a state of emergency that your most vulnerable population is facing today. These are the children who have experienced child abuse and neglect. This is a county-wide issue. You have nowhere for these children that must be displaced from their homes to go,” she told Elko County Commissioners.

The goal of DCFS is to help children stay with their families rather than be placed in foster care, but the drug issue stymies efforts to help families, said Holbrook, who is social services manager for the Elko office of DCFS.

She said the fentanyl crisis has contributed to the need for more foster homes because “if we remove a child, it is one of the most traumatic experiences they have. Our job is to prevent removal,” but with fentanyl in a home “it is even harder for us to do safety plans and keep children in their homes.”

Although no children are currently in hotels in Elko County, they are in the other counties the Elko office covers when there are no foster beds available -- Eureka, Lander and White Pine -- and Holbrook said that “at any moment” there also could be the need to place a child in a hotel in Elko County.

Holbrook told commissioners on April 5 that staff has to rotate staying at hotels.

When DCFS removes children from their family homes, the agency looks for relatives to take them or family friends but if relatives aren’t an option, then they are placed with foster families – if there is room.

Elko County Commissioner Travis Gerber, who is an attorney, said he accepts appointments from the courts to represent parents whose children have been removed from their homes, and the “law is designed to get the kids back.”

Holbrook’s figures as of April 7 showed that there were 41 children in the foster care system in Elko County, and there are three licensed foster care homes in Elko and one in Spring Creek with a total of 12 beds. That is the same number of foster homes as five years ago when DCFS talked to government entities about foster care, according to a 2018 Free Press article.

There also are five licensed “fictive kin” homes with nine beds. Fictive kin are people who know the children well but aren’t related, and their beds are “child specific” to the children they know, Holbrook said.

Of the 41 children, 15 are with foster parents, 17 are with relatives, seven are with fictive kin, one was in juvenile detention, and one was in treatment in Mineral County.

There are no foster care homes in Wells, West Wendover, Jackpot or Carlin.

Holbrook said in an April 10 email that the caseload fluctuates between 25 and 60 kids in care at any time in Elko County.

Gerber said there are stipends for foster families, and he suggested there may be families who could be licensed to take children for the short term, such as in emergencies, as well as those licensed for more lengthy periods.

Families willing to go through the licensing procedure to become foster parents receive a stipend of $700 to $800 a month per child, and Holbrook said there is legislation pending that would increase the amount. She said potential foster parents can apply online.

The rate five years ago was $684 for children up to 12 years old and $773 for children ages 13 and up.

Gerber asked about fast-tracking applications and whether the state could make it easier.

The fastest an application can be processed is 90 days “if all the stars are aligned,” but the average is six to nine months because of background checks, home visits, tuberculosis testing, CPR training and more, Holbrook told commissioners.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi suggested DCFS update and print fact sheets on foster parenting, and they could be distributed by the Greater Elko Area Chamber of Commerce and other organizations. He also said there should be a way to mobilize faith-based groups to help.

Chairman Rex Steninger said the county could put information on foster parenting on its website.

Holbrook said DCFS additionally is seeking transitional living space for teens ages 16 to 18 who don’t do as well in foster homes, suggesting places like empty cottages or tiny homes on state, city or county property.

There are group homes in Reno and Las Vegas but none in rural Nevada, she said.

Holbrook also said in her presentation that the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated problems because schools, daycares and businesses were closed, and she told commissioners there was one death and one near-death from abuse in that period. The school district provided meals, however, which helped.

Now, in inflationary times, “people are strapped” and working extra jobs so there is less time for becoming a foster parent or volunteer, she said.

Although Elko County is currently completing the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center in Elko for interviewing physically and sexually abused children, that center won’t house children, Holbrook also told commissioners.

Children in need of foster care are placed where there is room, if any, so Elko County children may be housed elsewhere, and children from other counties housed in Elko County, Holbrook said.

“I will be presenting across the four counties this month, including the city councils in West Wendover, Elko, Carlin and Wells. This truly is a community/county crisis for their very vulnerable population,” she said in an email. She also is talking with Eureka, Lander and White Pine counties.

Looking at the statistics for the other counties in the Elko DCFS coverage area as of April 7, in Eureka County there are six children in the foster care system, but zero foster homes. Four of the children are part of an in-home safety plan and two were in a foster home in Humboldt County but were without placement for 31 days.

In Lander County, there also are six children in the foster care system but zero foster homes. One child is in treatment in Mineral County but was in a hotel for 10 days due to no placement, two are in foster homes in Elko County and the others in fictive kin homes.

In White Pine County, there are four general foster care homes with eight beds, and one open bed for a female, according to DCFS. Seven children are in the foster care system: three with relatives in Ely, one in foster care in Clark County, two in care in Lund and one in a hotel.