Four appointed to school board

ELKO – Four Elko County residents were selected to fill vacancies on the school board Tuesday, with one seat left empty.

Susan Neal, Dr. Josh Byers, Matt McCarty and Jeff Durham were appointed to Districts 1, 2, 3 and 6 respectively by trustees Teresa Dastrup and Ira Wines.

The only seat left vacant was for District 5 that had two applicants: chiropractor Dr. Todd Wendell and licensed clinical social worker Anthony Hemmert.

The new appointees must schedule appointments with the Elko County Clerk to be sworn in before the board convenes on Nov. 9.

The new trustees

Susan Neal was selected out of a field of five candidates for District 1 who were interviewed by the board. She served in education for 28 years with the school district, which Dastrup cited as a reason for her appointment.

“I feel Susan’s experience in education is a very valuable asset to the board right now, and that’s why I would choose Susan Neal,” Dastrup said.

After her appointment, Neal said she hoped she “could make a difference on the school board. I hope to be able to be an asset and work on the education of our children in the community.”

For District 2, the board appointed Dr. Josh Byers, an Elko native and chiropractor, to fill the vacancy out of four candidates who applied. Dastrup cited Byers' attendance at all recent meetings of the board and the school bond forum for her vote.

Byers said he was happy about his appointment and called it "an honor” to serve.

“I hope to help serve my community in one more facet of life. Hopefully, that will help some parents out knowing that we’re here to help this school district to continue to serve the children of Elko County,” he said.

McCarty, who already serves on the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Board, was chosen to fill the District 3 seat.

Amber Miller was the other applicant who was interviewed by the school board for the vacancy. She was encouraged by Wines to run for election, noting she had applied twice for an appointment.

“I encourage her to put her name in the hat and run for that seat. She’s a good candidate,” Wines said.

Dastrup said McCarty’s attendance showed “he has continued to express his interest by his presence.”

McCarty, the executive director of the Elko Senior Center, said he was “excited to serve” and looked forward to another opportunity to “give back to the community.”

He also expressed his hopes to unify the community.

“I want to make sure we have open communication and be able to be a resource, if I may, to help temper some of the vitriol and get some calmer discussion going,” McCarty said.

West Wendover businessman and owner of Fratelli Pizza, Jeff Durham, was selected over two other applicants for District 6. He said he was excited to serve his district and Elko County.

Dastrup and Wines noted the significance of having a West Wendover resident represent the third-largest community in Elko County on the board.

“We haven’t had anybody from West Wendover to represent them on the board,” Wines said.

“Mr. Durham is pretty excited about the community of Wendover and serving the entire school district,” Dastrup added.

Durham said he was also excited for the opportunity to serve “and make a difference in our community.”

“I want to bring stability and help things get back to normal in our schools as soon as possible,” he continued. “I believe we owe our children a quality education to prepare them for life as adults and as our future leaders.”

District 5 was the only seat not filled Tuesday. Wines called Wendell and Hemmert “both good candidates, but at this time, I would like to leave the advertisement open to see if we can get any more applications for District 5.”

Dastrup made a motion to appoint Hemmert, but it failed to get a second from Wines.

The future of school boards in Nevada

Following the appointments, Wines addressed the recent controversy regarding the slew of resignations and appointments to reconvene the board, as some have criticized the two-member board for appointing so many trustees without representation through an election.

He said he has heard “contradicting” comments from some people who have been advocating for local control while others have asked for trustees to be appointed. However, he said the debate fits into ongoing legislative action to have boards appointed in Clark and Washoe county school districts since former Gov. Brian Sandoval was in office and took control of the state Board of Education.

If such a bill is passed, Wines said the Nevada Constitution states, “if you do something to one school district, you have to do it to them all. If it does get passed in a legislative session, it’s for the entire state, and you would absolutely lose local control.”

Wines appealed to the community for unity in the coming months as Elko’s woes could be in the spotlight if and when the bill is reintroduced in the Legislature.

“I promise the next legislative session there is going to be a bill introduced to move to appointed school boards, and there’s a lot of people in the state of Nevada right now watching what’s going on in Elko County,” Wines said. “This is going to be the focal point of their debate on what is happening. We all need to work together over this instead of fighting back and forth over it.”

The school board appointments last until the end of 2022, when six board seats will come up for election, including District 7 currently filled by Wines.

Appointees may choose to run for election alongside others who file for candidacy in the spring or remain on the board until Dec. 31, 2022, and be replaced by a newly elected trustee.

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.