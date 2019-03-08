Try 3 months for $3
ELKO – Another winter storm made a direct hit on Elko County early Friday, dropping widespread snow across the region.

Four crashes were reported early Friday morning in northeastern Nevada, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A vehicle accident with injury occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93 southbound. That was followed by a crash with property damage at 5:40 a.m. on Interstate 80 near Beowawe. Another crash on I-80 occurred about five minutes later at the top of Emigrant Pass. A fourth crash was reported on I-80 at Wells five minutes after that.

NDOT reported wintry driving conditions on most highways in Elko County. Traffic cameras showed wet or slushy conditions on Lamoille Highway and on I-80, except west of Wells where lanes were snow-covered.

Snow showers were expected to continue off and on throughout the day Friday as temperatures remain in the lower to mid-30s.

The National Weather Service is predicting a 20 percent chance of more snow on Saturday and Sunday.

