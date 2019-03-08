ELKO – Another winter storm made a direct hit on Elko County early Friday, dropping widespread snow across the region.
Four crashes were reported early Friday morning in northeastern Nevada, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
A vehicle accident with injury occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93 southbound. That was followed by a crash with property damage at 5:40 a.m. on Interstate 80 near Beowawe. Another crash on I-80 occurred about five minutes later at the top of Emigrant Pass. A fourth crash was reported on I-80 at Wells five minutes after that.
NDOT reported wintry driving conditions on most highways in Elko County. Traffic cameras showed wet or slushy conditions on Lamoille Highway and on I-80, except west of Wells where lanes were snow-covered.
Snow showers were expected to continue off and on throughout the day Friday as temperatures remain in the lower to mid-30s.
The National Weather Service is predicting a 20 percent chance of more snow on Saturday and Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.