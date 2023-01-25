Four-day school proposal goes to advisory panel

ELKO – A proposal for four-day school weeks for Elko and Spring Creek schools is going to the superintendent’s advisory committee for a final recommendation to school trustees, and the school board urged the committee to act as soon as possible.

Trustee Brooke Ballard was ready to vote for the four-day week on Jan. 24, rather than waiting for the committee’s recommendation, saying that the majority of teachers, students and parents favored the change, and she believed a four-day week would help with teacher recruitment.

A survey released in late November showed that 67% of school staff favored a four-day week for Elko and Spring Creek, and 70% of parents approved, while 74% of students wanted the four-day week.

“I have talked to a lot of teachers I trust and everyone of them is in favor” of going to four days, Ballard said, reporting that teachers on the four-day schedule told her they “definitely had to change the way they do things in class, and kind of have to cut the fluff,” but they “loved” the four-day schedule.

Schools in Wells, West Wendover, Carlin and Jackpot already have four-day school weeks.

The board president, Teresa Dastrup, said she was in favor of four-day weeks but still has concerns about longer school days for students, although “kids are amazing, they adjust, and they are resilient.” She urged the board to “make a decision of some nature.”

The vote was unanimous to send the four-day week question to the committee for a recommendation and an idea of what a four-day school week would be like. Trustees Adriana Lara and Jeff Durham were absent because of travel.

That vote followed a lengthy board discussion but there was no public comment, except Elko County Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman said he thought the advisory committee meeting should be public.

Trustee Matt McCarty said he was “really excited” the question was on the agenda because “I like to be a solution-opportunity thinker. I think it’s an opportunity to change a major policy for years to come, but I am waiting for a clear, crystal conviction.”

He said, however, that he thought it was time to act.

“I echo Matt’s sentiment that a decision one way or another needs to be made,” said Superintendent Clayton Anderson.

He said the next step should be to ask the superintendent’s committee to provide a recommendation, and he thought it would be “inappropriate to jump over that step,” and there would be people who wouldn’t respect the final decision if the committee isn’t involved.

“Either vote that you are done talking about this or go to committee,” Anderson said, stating during the long discussion that the final decision is up to the school board and either way “you will be unpopular with some people. You are here to make the best decisions for schools and kids.”

He said the committee will act as quickly as possible, and he hoped the recommendation could be ready for the board’s Feb. 14 meeting or the board could consider a special meeting.

“If we go to the advisory committee that doesn’t mean we are in favor necessarily?” Trustee Susan Neal asked. Anderson responded that the committee will come up with a recommendation but the board isn’t bound to that decision.

The advisory committee would include Anderson, trustee representatives, two of the central office staff, leadership from the site administrators’ association and representation from the Elko County Teachers Association “but it could expand.”

Dastrup urged Anderson to also name a representative from the Elko County Support Staff Organization and a student resource officer, but the final makeup of the committee is up to him.

“Superintendent Anderson has the liberty to add members at his will,” she clarified later.

Trustees Ballard and Neal were chosen during the board’s organizational efforts earlier this month to be on the superintendent’s advisory committee.

Although Ballard was ready to approve a four-day week, Neal said she knows “some people really want a yes or no tonight but I am not ready for that,” because she is still looking at how a four-day week would benefit a student’s academic life. “I really would like to bounce things off a committee.”

Neal said test scores from schools in Nevada with four-day weeks aren’t “that great.”

Although schools in Carlin, Wells, West Wendover and Jackpot are on four days, she also said the Elko and Spring Creek schools “are different than the outlying areas,” which are smaller communities. “I want to be sure this is a decision we can be happy with down the road.”

Neal said the seven months spent so far on considering the four-day week may seem like a long time, but “it’s a big decision.”

She also said a committee can look at other impacts of a four-day week, such as bus schedules, potential driver layoffs and the employee retirement system, and “even what the schedules would look like.”

Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers said he wasn’t ready to say whether he was in favor of the four-day week or opposed.

“He said he has received a lot of information and “everyone has good arguments for or against” the four-day week. “It’s kind of a tough call. There are a lot of emotions behind it, for and against it.”

Ballard said she thought all the information provided by Anderson for and against the four-day week “was a wash,” and she said she had also heard that people who originally opposed the four-day week in the other schools “never want to go back” to five days.

Student Katherine Winer, who was the student board “trustee” on Jan. 24, said she asked everyone she knew and all their friends, and the “general consensus” was that many of the students are “very tired” with their studies, sports and other school activities, and she felt a four-day week would allow students to get the rest they need.

McCarty said he could find good arguments for both sides of the school-day issue, but he also agreed that if the four-day week would help recruit certified, full-time teachers in lieu of substitutes, “stability should improve student outcomes.”

He also brought up the questions of daycare and food insecurity in a four-day week, but Byers said a study showed neutral impact on food security.

McCarty said he estimated, based on what the other four-day schools are doing, that school days would be roughly 60 minutes longer without Friday classes.

Anderson said the decision on start and end times for the school days “is our decision to make,” not the school board’s decision, but the minutes school is in session has to match state requirements.

McCarty additionally said he would like the advisory committee to look at year-round school in lieu of a four-day week, and he said that if the board decides to go with a four-day week, he would like to see the collective bargaining units “meet us at the table,” mentioning giving back 20% of sick leave as one issue to discuss.