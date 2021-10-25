Four EHS teachers receive Maroon Legacy Award

ELKO – Four Elko High School teachers received the Maroon Legacy Award Friday night at the Homecoming football game.

Pat Long, Shane Sutton, Marc Suyematsu and Kelly Wintermote were honored with the award that recognizes teachers, counselors and administrators with more than 28 years in the Elko County School District and who have served at least half of that time at EHS.

Additionally, individuals who are selected to receive the Maroon Legacy Award have contributed substantially to the success of EHS and its students.

The award originated from EHS teacher Alice Digenan, who had the idea to honor those who had dedicated most of their careers in education to Elko County, and particularly to Elko High School. It is traditionally presented during Homecoming week at the start of the varsity football game.

The school did not have any recipients in the fall of 2019, and due to Covid-19, did not recognize in 2020.

Past recipients include Don Brown, Linda Trontel, Lynette Davis, Linda Morse, Moyal Kump, Hugh Rossolo, Pat Erickson, Ken Harriman, Bob Gallagher, Walt Lovell, Robert McGinty, Steve English, Vickie Navarro, Jim Cooney, Cathy Smales, Keith Aikenhead, Mike Hunton, Chris Klekas, Kelly Moon, Alice Digenan, Dave McCabe, Karen Rogers, Barb Hereford and Bruce Fischer.

Below is a photo gallery of Elko High School Maroon Legacy Award recipients between 2016 and 2021.

