Four new coronavirus cases in Elko
Four new coronavirus cases in Elko

Elko County coronavirus cases
ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – Four new coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday in Elko County, and only one of them was a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

The man in his 50s was directed to self-isolate.

Three other cases remain under investigation. Two are women in their 20s, and the other is another man in his 50s.

Three of the new cases are Elko residents. More than half of the county’s confirmed cases have been in Elko.

The county also reported 12 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases down to 82. A total of 131 cases have been confirmed in the county since the outbreak began in March.

