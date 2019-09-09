ELKO – The latest fire to scorch the Ruby Mountains has been contained one week after it started, at an estimated cost of $1.8 million.
The fire, which was started by a chainsaw being used by woodcutters in the south end of the range, was mapped at 3,487 acres.
The law enforcement arm of the Forest Service is still investigating the blaze and has not determined if anyone will be prosecuted.
The Cherry Fire is the fourth large fire to burn in the Ruby Mountains over the past year, at a combined cost of more than $9 million.
You have free articles remaining.
About 10,000 acres burned last year in the Range Two and Owl Creek fires, and 20,000 have burned this year in two fires, including the Cherry Fire and the Corta Fire that burned 16,526 acres in early August.
Both of the 2018 fires were human-caused. The Range Two Fire was started by target shooters but they have not been identified. The cost of fighting the fire was estimated at $3 million.
The Owl Creek Fire started during a manhunt on a ranch but the cause was not determined. It cost about $1 million to fight.
The Corta Fire was started by lightning. The estimated cost of fighting it was $3.3 million, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.