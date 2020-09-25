Four seek vacancy on school board

If appointed, Miller said she felt “I have enough time to give 100% to this board as I do on the other boards I sit on.”

“I have always believed that education is important,” Miller said. “I believe that it takes a village to raise a child, and I am interested in this position to contribute to the school district and be a positive influence on the education of the children in Elko County.”

A discrepancy found in Miller’s address at the Elko County Clerk’s office almost disqualified her from the interview. She explained it was due to a ranch property she and her husband had previously sold. They still own a property in District 3 that is “a lifetime home. It’s not something we are going to sell in the next year or anytime.”

“We sold that part of the ranch, so unbeknownst to me, I was not in District 3. However, we own a home there, so I am changing my voter registration [to that location],” Miller explained to the board.

Kristopher Pooley

A father of five, Pooley is a resident of Carlin employed by Nevada Gold Mines as an electrician and is on the Mine Rescue team. He said he “has a dog in the fight” when asked about his reason for applying for the vacancy.