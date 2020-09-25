Four seek vacancy on school board

ELKO – A former school teacher, a restauranteur, a rancher, and an electrician are all vying for an appointment to fill the Elko County school board’s vacancy.
Susan Fish, Luc Gerber, Amber Miller and Kristopher Pooley participated in the first round of interviews Tuesday night.
The applicants each introduced themselves to the Elko County School Board of Trustees and explained their reason for seeking an appointment for the seat left by deceased trustee Kieth Fish.
The board asked each of the applicants about their thoughts on the relationship between the school board and the community, the school board’s function, their strengths and abilities to handle questions from the public and decision-making skills.
In a mock scenario staying true to real life, candidates were also asked to join forces and create a communication plan to all school sites in response to the pandemic.
The applicants – Susan Fish
Susan is a retired educator who taught visually impaired children and taught special education in several areas, including industrial arts and science.
The widow of Kieth Fish, Susan, said her discussions with her husband as he sat on the school board, paired with her grandchildren’s experience as they attend school, motivated her to apply for his seat.
One of the strengths she said she would bring to the school board is “the ability to listen. I believe that’s more important than anything else,” she said.
“An ability to think about how [decisions] affect the teachers, students, janitors and secretaries,” Susan continued. “Those are the important ones.”
Luc Gerber
The owner of Luciano’s, Gerber, said he believed his European educational background, along with his mother’s career as a teacher, would help him “look outside the box” for solutions.
He explained he sought the vacancy for a couple of reasons. One of which was to be an example to his eldest daughter “who wants to learn about what you can do as a person and as an individual,” Gerber said.
“You can either be part of the problem or the solution,” Gerber added. “You can stay home and say no one – the teachers, the board members the governor – aren’t doing their job. But if you’re part of the solution, and you might not be the solution, you can help guide and partake in it to make so that you’re making a positive impact on your community.”
Amber Miller
Miller is a sixth-generation rancher with two children who attended school at Mound Valley School and Spring Creek middle and high schools. She is also a member of the Nevada Cattlewomen’s Board of Directors and the National Cattlewomen’s Association.
If appointed, Miller said she felt “I have enough time to give 100% to this board as I do on the other boards I sit on.”
“I have always believed that education is important,” Miller said. “I believe that it takes a village to raise a child, and I am interested in this position to contribute to the school district and be a positive influence on the education of the children in Elko County.”
A discrepancy found in Miller’s address at the Elko County Clerk’s office almost disqualified her from the interview. She explained it was due to a ranch property she and her husband had previously sold. They still own a property in District 3 that is “a lifetime home. It’s not something we are going to sell in the next year or anytime.”
“We sold that part of the ranch, so unbeknownst to me, I was not in District 3. However, we own a home there, so I am changing my voter registration [to that location],” Miller explained to the board.
Kristopher Pooley
A father of five, Pooley is a resident of Carlin employed by Nevada Gold Mines as an electrician and is on the Mine Rescue team. He said he “has a dog in the fight” when asked about his reason for applying for the vacancy.
“I want to see kids get the best education and be prepared for life, career and college, whether it’s my kids or other kids in the community. I care about that,” he told the school board.
In his letter of interest, Pooley cited Kieth Fish’s position on fiscal responsibility and his mother’s service on a school board as influences for applying for the vacancy.
Pooley said he felt that voice representing him was lost when Fish died in August.
“I feel that I don’t need to speak if there is already somebody speaking for me. But given the current situation, I would like to see a candidate that shares my values serving within the district,” Pooley said, “and that will help fulfill the mission of the Elko County School District within the school that my family resides.”
The next school board meeting is set for Oct. 13.
