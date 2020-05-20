Fourth coronavirus death reported in Humboldt County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Elko County reported no new coronavirus cases Wednesday morning, while Humboldt County had two on Tuesday and reported its fourth death.

“I am very saddened to share that a fourth member of our community has died from coronavirus,” Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Charles Stringham said.

The woman in her 50s was a previously confirmed case. She was hospitalized at the time of her death.

“This is such a tragedy for our community,” said Stringham, “not only to lose another person, but to know she contracted the virus in Humboldt County. I ask that every person reading this message commit to doing all the right things to stop this virus. Please take the steps needed to protect our community.”

The two new cases of COVID-19 brought Humboldt County’s total to 76. Fifteen of those were reported since Nevada entered Phase 1 of recovery on May 9.

Elko County’s total remains at 22 confirmed cases, with one new case reported Sunday and one Monday. Seven cases in total have been confirmed since May 9.

Lander County remains at 19 cases with no new ones over the past week. White Pine County has had four confirmed cases, and Eureka County zero.