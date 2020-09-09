Fourth nursing home death reported in Elko County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The third and fourth nursing home patients have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Elko County to seven.

“The (third) individual was a female in her 90s who was living at Highland Manor at the time of her passing,” stated the county.

Only six new cases were reported over the long holiday weekend: four in Spring Creek and two in Elko. There were 50 recoveries.

“The (fourth) individual was a male in his 90s who was living at Highland Manor at the time of his passing. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the resident’s family, friends and the community as well as to the staff at Highland Manor.”

The county reported three new cases Wednesday evening, with eight recoveries.

The county currently has 65 active cases, with four cases currently hospitalized.

In total, Elko County has experienced 868 confirmed positives (796 recoveries) out of 10,478 tests.