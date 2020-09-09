Fourth nursing home death reported in Elko County

ELKO – The third and fourth nursing home patients have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Elko County to seven.
“The (third) individual was a female in her 90s who was living at Highland Manor at the time of her passing,” stated the county.
Only six new cases were reported over the long holiday weekend: four in Spring Creek and two in Elko. There were 50 recoveries.
“The (fourth) individual was a male in his 90s who was living at Highland Manor at the time of his passing. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the resident’s family, friends and the community as well as to the staff at Highland Manor.”
The county reported three new cases Wednesday evening, with eight recoveries.
The county currently has 65 active cases, with four cases currently hospitalized.
In total, Elko County has experienced 868 confirmed positives (796 recoveries) out of 10,478 tests.
“We encourage every member of the community to take extra care in preventing the spread of the virus by staying home if you are sick, wearing a face covering while in public or when social distancing is not possible, practicing good personal hygiene, and limiting social gatherings,” stated the county.
The number of cases in Eureka County had risen to 10, with no deaths. Lander County had 66 cases with one death. White Pine’s total stood at 38 with one death.
Nevada has seen more than 72,000 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 1,414 deaths.
The cumulative test positivity rate in Nevada is 10.4%, compared with 7.7% in Elko County.
