ELKO - A California man suspected to be involved with last year's robbery of Dotty’s Casino was booked into Elko County Jail Saturday on a felony warrant.

Kenneth P. Cook, 34, of Napa, California, was charged with burglary while in possession of a gun, burglary, burglary with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, and third-degree arson.

According to court documents, Cook, along with James Squires, entered the casino located on Mountain City Highway the morning of March 2, 2018. They wore masks and sprayed two employees before making off with two bill containers that had about $3,500 in cash.

Cook is the fourth suspect to be arrested in connection with the robbery. About a month ago Kerri A. Dooley, 40, was arrested and was accused of providing money to Tony Pressler to gamble with at the casino while he allegedly watched for the bill containers to be exchanged on the casino floor.

A vehicle used in the robbery that was later set on fire in a neighborhood a few blocks away from the casino had been purchased by Dooley hours prior to the incident, according to the police report.

Pressler and Squires were arrested within a few days after the robbery. Squires has pleaded guilty in the case, while Pressler is expected to be tried later in the year.

Cook’s bail was set at $166,965.

