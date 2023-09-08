ELKO — The Humanities Center at Great Basin College and the Noowuh Knowledge Center are excited to host Southern Paiute comic artist Theo Tso live in Elko during the 3rd Annual Ruby Valley Treaty Conference at Great Basin College, scheduled Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2023.

Theo Tso is an enrolled member of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe and is the creative mind behind “Captain Paiute: Indigenous Defender of the Southwest.” He is also the owner and operator of War Paint Studios. Tso has worked on issues of Masked Men and Peace Party, and his artwork has been featured in Phil Yea’s Winged Tiger series.

Tso will give an artist’s talk on Friday, Sept. 29, at 10:30 a.m. and share his personal journey creating Native American superheroes while showcasing examples of his work. Later that day, he will lead a hands-on comic workshop to create a simple comic for youths 12-17 years old. On Saturday, Tso will offer an additional workshop open to all ages, 10 and up. Adults are welcome.

In a recent interview, Tso spoke of his original inspiration behind creating Captain Paiute: “... after noticing that there weren’t any comics that were written, drawn, or even created by Native Americans, I saw that there was a need for a superhero that was Native American, who would deal with Native issues coming on and off the reservations of the Southwest.”

“We hope that the comic workshop will inspire western Shoshone youth to learn their history and through this, connect to their cultural heritage and identity, which could be telling the story of the Ruby Valley Treaty, tribal history or family history,” said Mary Gibson, NKC Director.

The NKC is a recently formed Elko-area nonprofit whose mission is to “educate, preserve and protect western Shoshone and Great Basin Indians culture, history and stories”.

“Theo’s work makes a significant and relevant contribution to the world of comics, Native American and Nevada history. He blends his colorful comic style with his tribal traditions and current social issues, such as land and water preservation; all current-day topics that the guest speakers at the RVTC will discuss,” said Gail Rappa, Humanities Center Coordinator at GBC.

The artist talk, comic workshops, and Ruby Valley Treaty Conference events are all free, but space is limited and registration is required.

For more information and to register for the Theo Tso Comic workshop, visit https://humanities.gbcnv.edu/humanitiesatgbc.html. To learn more about the other free speakers and programs included in the Ruby Valley Treaty Conference, visit www.noowuhkc.org/events.

These events are open to all and made possible by Nevada Humanities, National Endowment for the Humanities, Noowuh Knowledge Center, and Great Basin College.