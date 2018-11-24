ELKO — Staying close to home for Thanksgiving weekend? The Western Folklife Center in downtown Elko is a perfect destination for you, your family and out-of-town guests.
The center is offering a free open house on Saturday to meet award-winning fabric artists featured in its Stitching Art exhibition and to “Shop Local.”
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., view the exhibition, meet local quilters and watch a demonstration on how to make a simple scrap quilt; in the gift shop, local writer and retired teacher Amy Isaman will be signing her newly published historical novel, “The Overlander’s Daughter,” and local Paiute/Shoshone photographer Victoria Jackson will be signing her book, “Cowboys, Indians and Indian Cowboys” from 1-4 p.m.
Currently on display through Dec. 8 is “Stitching Art – Contemporary Quilts and More,” showcasing the quilts and collections of six northeastern Nevada fabric artists who have taken great joy in honing their stitching skills to create work that beautifully reflects personal interests, aesthetics, moods and milestones.
In the curator seat for this exhibit is award-winning quilter Sharon Gilmore-Thompson, who has gathered together work from fellow artisans Mabel Beatty, Donna Chism, Holly Bruning, Karleen Bundy and Shirley Davis.
For more information, contact Meg Glaser, 738-7508. Stitching Art is presented with support from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
