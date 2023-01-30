Free school meals extend to next year for all Elko students

ELKO – Free lunches will be served again in the next school year to all students in the Elko County School District after the Nevada Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee approved funding throughout the state’s schools.

The general manager for Southwest Foodservice Excellence (SFE), George Sears, said in a presentation to the Elko County Board of School Trustees earlier this month that the free school breakfasts and lunches are sometimes “the only good meals” students get in a day.

He said SFE had served roughly a half million meals for 2022 in the Elko district.

The school district also recently provided figures that show SFE served 10,000 Thanksgiving meals in Elko schools, and 700 adult meals, and the meals served in November totaled 113,298. From August through November, SFE served 369,122 meals in the school district.

The Interim Finance Committee in December under outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak approved spending $28 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to continue the free meals statewide through June 2024, and the Nevada Department of Agriculture will administer the funds.

Back in June 2022, the committee approved using ARPA funds for free lunches for the 2022-2023 school year, and Sisolak, who lost the November election and left office Jan. 2, put forward the extension of free lunches to the committee for the December action.

Food funds are administered through the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

“The Nevada Department of Agriculture is committed to addressing food insecurity throughout the state, and the extension of this funding through the 2023-24 academic year will provide additional relief to families throughout Nevada,” said NDA Division of Food and Nutrition Interim Administrator Patricia Hoppe.

She said that schools are “reimbursed for free meals through the same process federal free-and-reduced lunch meals are. The NDA reimburses funds to the schools based on the meal counts distributed, as indicated in their monthly claims.”

Both Hoppe and the Elko County School District encourage all families to still fill out the applications for eligibility for free and reduced-rate lunches even though the lunches will be free.

ECSD stated that while the free lunches have been extended for another school year, parents should still fill out the applications because those forms directly impact the rate of reimbursement for the meals, as well as other revenue sources throughout the district.