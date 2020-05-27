Free virus testing underway in Elko as county sees 2 additional cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Community-wide coronavirus testing got underway today at the Elko Convention Center.

The county has already completed more than 1,000 tests and hopes to conduct up to 3,000 more this week. The free, confidential drive-thru testing continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health reported two new positive COVID-19 cases for Elko County this week. One is a man in his 50s and the other is a woman in her 30s who was not a close contact with a confirmed positive case. Both are in self-isolation, and both cases are under investigation.

“Upon notification, the local contact tracing team immediately started the investigation process,” stated the county. “In effort to protect the privacy of patients, only limited information can be reported to the public.”

Going into the surge in testing, Elko County has had a total of 24 confirmed cases, 10 of which are active. Thirteen people have recovered and one has died.

This week’s drive-thru is a partnership between the Nevada Department of Emergency Management and the Nevada National Guard.

“Testing is particularly important in effort to demonstrate our readiness to move into the next phase of re-opening,” stated the county. Registration, which can be done online, is encouraged but not required.