Freedom Festival slated July 3 in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – A bigger and better Freedom Festival is happening this year, but one day early.
The Spring Creek Association’s Annual Freedom Festival has been moved to July 3, and promises to be larger than previous celebrations, according to events coordinator Bailey Meza.
The decision to push festivities up a day was mostly due to the association’s shared use of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s parking lot.
“Church and the parade would be at the same time as we’re setting up the parade line,” Meza said. “We rely a lot on using that parking lot and doing it on the Fourth would be a conflict.”
But it works out for the entire Elko and Spring Creek community to celebrate Independence Day on both Saturday and Sunday, Meza pointed out.
“Looking at the positive side, this is a way for Spring Creek to have their event and Elko to have their fireworks on the Fourth, so the communities can enjoy both,” she said.
In addition to the parade and Lake of Fire, the day will kick off with a flag-raising at the Marina, followed by a pancake breakfast and 5K fun run/walk hosted by Ruby Mountain Relay.
Other events include mud volleyball and kickball tournaments and a home run derby.
A beer garden for adults is one of the new events this year, and the band Hijacked will provide the live music.
Families can enjoy activities at the Marina, including face-painting, horseback rides and inflatables, with a fly-in from a MedX AirOne helicopter.
Last year, the Festival was scaled back to only the parade and fireworks due to Covid-19 state mandates prohibiting large gatherings.
Parade float and vendor applications are available on the Spring Creek Association’s website.
This year’s fireworks sponsors are Sam and Gus Khoury, who donated $5,000 for the Lake of Fire.
Other sponsors include CC Communications, Nevada Gold Mines, Battle Born Media Networks, Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Elko Federal Credit Union, Elko Tool and Fastener, Edward Jones, Elko Sanitation, Gallagher Ford, Great Basin Water Co, The Home Depot, KC transport, Marin Mobile, Muley’s Tech-Flow, Sabala Electric, the Scoreboard, State Farm, Stewart Title, Terry’s Pumpin’ & Potties and Tech-Flow Engineering.