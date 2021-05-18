Freedom Festival slated July 3 in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – A bigger and better Freedom Festival is happening this year, but one day early.

The Spring Creek Association’s Annual Freedom Festival has been moved to July 3, and promises to be larger than previous celebrations, according to events coordinator Bailey Meza.

The decision to push festivities up a day was mostly due to the association’s shared use of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s parking lot.

“Church and the parade would be at the same time as we’re setting up the parade line,” Meza said. “We rely a lot on using that parking lot and doing it on the Fourth would be a conflict.”

But it works out for the entire Elko and Spring Creek community to celebrate Independence Day on both Saturday and Sunday, Meza pointed out.

“Looking at the positive side, this is a way for Spring Creek to have their event and Elko to have their fireworks on the Fourth, so the communities can enjoy both,” she said.

In addition to the parade and Lake of Fire, the day will kick off with a flag-raising at the Marina, followed by a pancake breakfast and 5K fun run/walk hosted by Ruby Mountain Relay.