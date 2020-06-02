You are the owner of this article.
Freedom Festival still a go on Fourth
top story

Lake of Fire 2019

A firework explodes over the Spring Creek Marina at the 2019 Lake of Fire. The Spring Creek Freedom Festival, which concludes with a fireworks show is still set to go on the Fourth of July unless state restrictions say otherwise. 

 JEFFRY MULLINS, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek Fourth of July Freedom Festival is on for now.

The Independence Day tradition for Spring Creek residents could look different due to state regulations and CDC social distancing guidelines enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19, said Jessie Bahr, Spring Creek Association president and general manager.

“All events are planned to run as of today in hopes that larger gatherings will be allowed by July 4,” Bahr said. “As of today, the event is still planned to run, although with new directives and rules coming out weekly, we may need to make changes for events at the last minute, if needed.”

The Freedom Festival includes a parade through the Marina Hills section of the homeowners association and concludes with the Lake of Fire at dark.

Activities such as Giant Inflatable Land, face painting, beer garden and corn hole, horse rides, live music by the band HiJacked, games food vendors and more are also part of the daylong event.

“We have planned this event for many years and hope to run it with the necessary precautions, if needed, following state and federal guidelines,” Bahr said. “If we do need to cancel specific events or implement additional precautions, we will take those necessary steps.”

The Freedom Festival committee has completed 90 percent of its action items, “so there is no sense in canceling a month out when so much can change in that time.”

“We will notify the community by July 1, but we will wait as long as possible for those decisions. At the very least, we will have the fireworks at 9 p.m.,” Bahr said.

To learn more about the event or download forms, visit the website at springcreeknv.org or stop by the Spring Creek Association’s office at 401 Fairway Blvd. to pick up a vendor form.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

