Freedom Festival still a go on Fourth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek Fourth of July Freedom Festival is on for now.

The Independence Day tradition for Spring Creek residents could look different due to state regulations and CDC social distancing guidelines enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19, said Jessie Bahr, Spring Creek Association president and general manager.

“All events are planned to run as of today in hopes that larger gatherings will be allowed by July 4,” Bahr said. “As of today, the event is still planned to run, although with new directives and rules coming out weekly, we may need to make changes for events at the last minute, if needed.”

The Freedom Festival includes a parade through the Marina Hills section of the homeowners association and concludes with the Lake of Fire at dark.

Activities such as Giant Inflatable Land, face painting, beer garden and corn hole, horse rides, live music by the band HiJacked, games food vendors and more are also part of the daylong event.

“We have planned this event for many years and hope to run it with the necessary precautions, if needed, following state and federal guidelines,” Bahr said. “If we do need to cancel specific events or implement additional precautions, we will take those necessary steps.”