ELKO -- The National Weather Service has issued a freezing fog advisory for most of Elko County.
Visibility was less than a quarter-mile and “near zero” in some places, stated the advisory, which will remain in effect until 11 a.m.
“Visibility may quickly drop from good to very poor as you enter a fog bank,” cautioned the weather service. “Driving will become very slippery suddenly as you hit icy spots without warning. You never know exactly what is inside that fog bank.”
Interstate 80 east between West Wendover and Wells will be especially foggy and slick in spots.
Snow is forecast Thursday through Sunday, with 2 to 3 inches expected in the Elko area by Saturday evening.
Sub-freezing high temperatures are forecast Sunday through at least Wednesday.
