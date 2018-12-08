Try 1 month for 99¢
Traffic cam

Fog blankets northwest Elko in this traffic cam showing Mountain City Highway at 8 a.m. Saturday.

 NDOT

ELKO – Icy fog reduced visibility across much of northern Nevada early Saturday morning.

“Freezing fog will drop visibility to near zero in spots around northern, central, and eastern Nevada through almost mid day,” stated the National Weather Service. “This will not be widespread, so when you drive you`ll run into fog banks which suddenly appear or get dramatically thicker.”

The special weather statement said ice will accumulate on roadways and other surfaces. “This calls for being extra careful driving and walking.”

Once the fog clears, Elko will see mostly sunny skies and a high around the freezing mark.

Dry weather is forecast through Tuesday. A storm that is expected to arrive Wednesday will bring widespread snow showers.

